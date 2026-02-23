Krispy Kreme and OREO Cookie Team Up

Krispy Kreme and OREO Brand are expanding their popular cookie-meets-doughnut partnership with a new limited-time collection launching February 24, 2026. The Krispy Kreme x OREO Cookie Collection features two brand-new doughnuts alongside a returning fan-favorite, available at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the United States.

What Doughnuts Are in the Krispy Kreme x OREO Cookie Collection?

The 2026 Krispy Kreme x OREO Cookie Collection includes three doughnuts, two of which are completely new creations. The Golden OREO Doughnut starts with an Original Glazed doughnut topped with Golden OREO Cookie-inspired flavored buttercreme, sprinkled with Golden OREO cookie crumbles and rainbow sprinkles, and finished with a Mini Golden OREO cookie. The Chocolate OREO Dream Doughnut features an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and OREO cookie pieces, then topped with chocolate flavored Kreme and an OREO wafer cookie. Rounding out the collection is the returning OREO Cookies and Kreme Doughnut, an unglazed doughnut filled with Cookies and Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO cookie pieces, and drizzled with white icing.

How to Order the Krispy Kreme x OREO Cookie Dozen

Krispy Kreme is offering several ways to enjoy the collection. The Krispy Kreme x OREO Cookie Dozen includes three of each OREO doughnut variety plus three Original Glazed doughnuts. For those who want a smaller option, the OREO Cookie doughnuts are available individually or in a special three-pack featuring one of each doughnut. All options are available in-shop, at the drive-thru, and for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website.

Where to Find the Krispy Kreme OREO Cookie Collection

The limited-time collection launches February 24, 2026, at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide. Customers can visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search to find the nearest shop. To learn more about the full OREO Cookie Collection, visit krispykreme.com/promos/oreo. Fans can also share their experience on social media by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

SourceL Krispy Kreme

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email