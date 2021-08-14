Kenny Chesney’s Franklin Home For Sale

By
Donna Vissman
-
Kenny Chesney
photo from Kenny Chesney Facebook

Kenny Chesney has listed his Franklin home.

The property is known as “Bella Luce” and is listed for $14 million. The Mediterranean villa on 56 acres is the most expensive listing in Franklin, reports Realtor.com. The hilltop home was a spec build when Chesney purchased it for $9.25 million in 2009.

Inside you will find 12,000 square feet of living space and multiple outdoor entertaining areas with 150-year-old reclaimed walnut floors, Venetian plaster walls, hand-forged cedar and Douglas fir beams, and limestone fireplaces. The home features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, with two half-baths.

The gated property features a long driveway and motor court. A courtyard with arched windows leads to the front door.

The home is listed by Lisa F. Wilson and Laura Putty Stroud with French King Fine Properties.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here