Kenny Chesney’s Franklin Home For Sale

The property is known as “Bella Luce” and is listed for $14 million. The Mediterranean villa on 56 acres is the most expensive listing in Franklin, reports Realtor.com. The hilltop home was a spec build when Chesney purchased it for $9.25 million in 2009.
Inside you will find 12,000 square feet of living space and multiple outdoor entertaining areas with 150-year-old reclaimed walnut floors, Venetian plaster walls, hand-forged cedar and Douglas fir beams, and limestone fireplaces. The home features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, with two half-baths.
The gated property features a long driveway and motor court. A courtyard with arched windows leads to the front door.