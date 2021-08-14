Kenny Chesney’s Franklin Home For Sale

Kenny Chesney has listed his Franklin home.

The property is known as “Bella Luce” and is listed for $14 million. The Mediterranean villa on 56 acres is the most expensive listing in Franklin, reports Realtor.com. The hilltop home was a spec build when Chesney purchased it for $9.25 million in 2009.

Inside you will find 12,000 square feet of living space and multiple outdoor entertaining areas with 150-year-old reclaimed walnut floors, Venetian plaster walls, hand-forged cedar and Douglas fir beams, and limestone fireplaces. The home features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, with two half-baths.

The gated property features a long driveway and motor court. A courtyard with arched windows leads to the front door.

The home is listed by Lisa F. Wilson and Laura Putty Stroud with French King Fine Properties.

1 of 22