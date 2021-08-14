Photo of the Day: August 14, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Williamson County Fair. Today is the last day to enjoy the fair. Check it out at Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin, Tennessee 37064.

Admission tickets are $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for children online, and $12.00 for adults and $7.00 for children at the gate. Children ages five and under are admitted free. Midway tickets are sold separately and must be purchased at the Fair.

Learn more at williamsoncountyfair.org.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.