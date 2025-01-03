Josh Brown Named President and CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Tennessee Manufacturers Association

The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Tennessee Manufacturers Association are proud to announce the appointment of Josh Brown as their new President & CEO. Brown’s appointment positions him as the leading advocate for Tennessee’s business and manufacturing sectors.

A lifelong Tennessean, Brown brings more than 25 years of experience in government, corporate and association leadership. He has an extensive background in corporate government relations, including more than a decade at Pfizer, where he rose to the role of Vice President of U.S. Government Relations. In that position, Brown managed teams of government relations professionals, led federal and state advocacy efforts, and built coalitions with policymakers, trade associations and key third-party organizations. His leadership included serving as chair of the State Section for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and as a member of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s State Government Relations Committee.

Brown has also served on the boards of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council of Alabama and Life Science Tennessee, where he served a term as board chair. He’s also served as board president for Nashville-based Youth Encouragement Services, a non-profit organization serving inner-city youth.

“Josh’s deep roots in Tennessee, along with experience in corporate, government and association settings, make him an ideal candidate to represent our state’s business community,” said Andrew Tavi, chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. “We are fortunate to have his leadership as we continue to work with the state legislature and other key stakeholders to ensure a thriving environment for Tennessee residents and their employers.”

Earlier in his career, Brown served in the administration of former Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist, assisting with legislative affairs, business engagement, and intergovernmental relations.

“It’s an honor to take on this role and serve Tennessee’s dynamic business and manufacturing communities,” Brown said. “My experience in the public and private sectors has shown me the importance of fostering collaboration, advocating for forward-thinking policies, and creating opportunities for growth.

“I look forward to building on the Chamber’s strong foundation and working with our members to drive innovation, investment, and economic success across the state.”

For more information on the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Tennessee Manufacturers Association, visit www.tnchamber.com.

About the Tennessee Chamber and Tennessee Manufacturers Association: The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce also serves as the Tennessee Manufacturers Association, affiliated with the National Association of Manufacturers. Like a number of other state associations that function as both the state chamber and state manufacturers association, we approach public policy with the belief that if things negatively impact manufacturing, it harms all employers. We maintain a proud history of unmatched advocacy in the state Capitol, having a hand in Tennessee’s most prominent business policy accomplishments.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email