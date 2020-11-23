Jon Pardi Weds Summer Duncan

Wedding bells were ringing for country artist Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan on Saturday.

Via People Magazine, the couple had planned a destination wedding but due to COVID they opted for a small wedding close to home in Murfreesboro.

The couple tied the knot at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro after having to cancel their original date of Memorial Day.

“Originally we were getting married in Montana in May, which was going to be unreal,” Duncan told PEOPLE. “We had an entire lodge rented out for three days for a wedding weekend extravaganza with events daily, a spa, chefs … But then COVID hit, and that all went away. With the sudden postponement — and Jon still having a full tour schedule — we were very limited with available dates.”

Duncan shared via Instagram, “Best day of my life @jonpardi @people”

Hopefully, in 2021, the couple plans to have the big celebration they had initially planned.

Due to COVID, the couple had everyone tested before the big day, and guests were given “Parditime” masks to wear.

Duncan wore a “custom gown inspired by a combination of two different designer dresses which she describes as ‘very classic, sleek and timeless — but with a flair,’ stated People. A jumpsuit for the reception was designed by Nashville designer, Jonathan Kayne. Pardi wore a tux by Aaron McGill at Fior Bespoke in Nashville.

Jon Pardi is an ACM/CMA winning artist recently became the first country artist to have two #1 singles on Country Radio in 2020.“Ain’t Always the Cowboy” (Western Version) follows Pardi’s latest release, RANCHO FIESTA SESSIONS- an eight-song album that features a combination of songs Pardi is both inspired by and loves to perform-and his ACM nominated album, HEARTACHE MEDICATION. HEARTACHE MEDICATION debuted among the top albums on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

