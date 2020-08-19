Join Us to Celebrate Your Rescue Dog’s Birthday

Every dog deserves to be celebrated. And if you have a rescue dog, maybe you celebrate their “gotcha” day. You might have been given a ballpark idea of how old they were when you adopted them… if you’re lucky. But chances are, you don’t know their exact birthday. Have no fear! The brilliant folks at the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, North Shore Animal League America, came up with the perfect idea: DOGust!

August (or DOGaust) 1 has been recognized for the past dozen years as the universal birthday for all shelter dogs. These “mutt-i-grees” make some of the best pets. Their unconditional love and unending gratitude are often reflected in loyalty and affection towards their fur-ever families.

Three Dog Bakery is proud to be a part of your rescue dog’s birthday by providing a pet-safe birthday or celebration cake. You can walk in and select our pre-made cakes or call three days in advance to order custom shape, décor and flavor to ensure your dog has their favorite! Host a “pawty” for your rescue dog and besties with a cake and plenty of playtime (and water!) in the backyard.

We are donating 10% of all cakes sold in August to our local rescue, New Leash on Life in Lebanon.

Considering a New Fur Baby?

Whether you have adopted dogs in the past and are looking to add to your family or are seeking the addition of a dog to your home for the first time, you have a lot of options. While there are plenty of reputable breeders, consider rescuing an animal from a shelter or organization dedicated to protecting and finding homes for dogs that have been abandoned or neglected.

Some amazing local options include the Williamson County Animal Center, Nashville Humane Association, Rutherford County Pet Adoption & Welfare Services and Agape Animal Rescue, just to name a few. Organizations such as these are committed to the well-being of animals, ensuring due diligence is done in getting to know the dogs and placing them with the right families who will love and nurture them.

All of these sites show adoptable pets, as well as adoption fees and information about the processes (including protective COVID-19 guidelines). As you look for and go through the steps to meet your new fur baby, whether this year or next, don’t forget to celebrate your rescue dog’s birthday on DOGust 1st! Be sure to visit us at Three Dog Bakery for a celebratory cake. Again, 10% of all cakes sold in August will go to New Leash on Life!

