OBITUARY: Aniello “Neil” Rego

Aniello “Neil” Rego, age 72 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, New York to the late William Rego and Sadie Napolitano Rego and longtime resident of Staten Island, NY. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Noa during the Vietnam War from 1967-1973.

Neil moved to Spring Hill, TN in 2019 to be with his family. Neil and his wife Geraldine were dedicated to their nephew and godson, Andrew Belletti in which he considered a second set of parents. They adored his daughter Olivia who always brought a smile to their face.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Geraldine Rego. He leaves behind a sister, Marie (Pat) Potestio; nephews, Thomas (Andrea) Potestio and Andrew Belletti; nieces, Christina (Carlton) Reeves and Lisa (Paul) Prunier; great nephews and nieces, RJ, Adam, Addison and Olivia; Brothers in law, Gary (Diane) Belletti and Robert Belletti. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill, TN. Inurnment will follow the service at Spring Hill Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be held from 1-2pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.