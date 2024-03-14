Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Cody Johnson Lead in CMT Awards Nominations

CMT revealed the highly anticipated nominations for the 2024 “CMT MUSIC AWARDS.” Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, country music’s first fan-voted award show airs LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on Sunday, April 7, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.* The fans select each winner, with voting now open at vote.cmt.com.

Top nominees Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney split the lead with three nominations apiece. Last year, Jelly Roll was the night’s most-awarded artist (3 wins); in 2022, Cody Johnson held the same title (2 wins).

Across all categories, CMT is recognizing 14 first-time nominees spanning breakthrough artists to out-of-genre superstars with Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders, Zach Bryan and four 2024 CMT Next Women of Country members Anne Wilson, Ella Langley, The Castellows and Tigirlily Gold (2x), who are all up for their first ever awards.

For the night’s most coveted category, “Video of the Year,” 16 acts ranging from fresh talent to established names will compete in the first round of voting. These include Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, and Parmalee, who all make first-time appearances in the category, as well as Kane Brown, who will vie for back-to-back titles this year with Mickey Guyton.

Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites across nine categories by visiting vote.cmt.com through April 1st; voting for “Video of the Year” will remain active in the live show.

Complete list of 2024 “CMT MUSIC AWARDS” nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top 6 nominees from the first round of voting, will be announced on April 1. The final 3 nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 7. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Ashley McBryde – “Light On In The Kitchen”

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

Darius Rucker – “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

HARDY – “Truck Bed”

Jason Aldean – “Let Your Boys Be Country”

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor”

Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)”

Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares To You”

Parmalee – “Gonna Love You”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan – “Nine Ball”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist.

Ashley McBryde – “Light On In The Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Penthouse”

Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine”

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire – “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman – “Religiously”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

HARDY – “Truck Bed”

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor”

Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”

Morgan Wallen “Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists.

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Dan + Shay – “Save Me The Trouble”

Old Dominion – “Memory Lane”

Parmalee – “Girl In Mine”

The War And Treaty – “Have You A Heart”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists.

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – “That’s Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan – “Cowboys And Plowboys”

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block – “You, Me And Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares To You”

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney – “Can’t Break Up Now”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®

Best video from a female artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Anne Wilson – “Rain In The Rearview”

Ashley Cooke – “your place”

Brittney Spencer – “Bigger Than The Song”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®

Best video from a male artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Chayce Beckham – “23”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Warren Zeiders – “Pretty Little Poison”

Zach Bryan – “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Amber Riley – “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – “Nothing But a Good Time” (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson – “Human” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley – “Drunk On A Plane” (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier & Maren Morris – “Take Me To Church” (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War And Treaty – “On My Own” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT digital / social channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Chase Rice – “Goodnight Nancy” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Dylan Scott – “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Scotty McCreery – “It Matters To Her” (from CMT Stages)

Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Year to Be Young 1994” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

The Castellows – “I Know It Will Never End” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Performers, presenters and additional details about the show will be announced soon.