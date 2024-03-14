Southerner’s Coffee Adds New Location

The coffee truck now has four locations for your caffeine fix.

Announcing on social media the fourth location they shared, a new coffee truck will be located at 1902 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, in front of Waggy Tails. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 6:30 am—5 pm, Saturday, 7:30 am—3 pm, and Sunday, 8:30 am—12:30 pm.

You can also visit Southerner’s Coffee in Cool Springs at 100 Mission Court; 209 S Royal Oaks( in front of Aldi’s); and at Columbia State, 1228 Liberty Pike.

In talking about the new location they shared, “We feel incredibly grateful to be present in Franklin, and our growth in the area holds great significance for us.”

Christian and Estefani Sanchez, began Southerner’s Coffee in 2019. Moving to the area from Washington State, they saw an opportunity to bring the coffee truck concept (which is prevalent in Washington State) to Franklin, TN. Estefani is a Nashville native.

The coffee menu includes classic drinks like Americano, latte, cappuccino, mocha, hot chocolate, Italian soda, and hot teas. Six specialty drinks are also on the menu, from the “Daydreamer” to the “Muddy Chai.” So far, customers’ favorite is “The Southerner,” an espresso drink described as a muddy blend of Ghiradelli chocolate and praline syrup topped with whip and drizzled with more sauce.