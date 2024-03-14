Heritage Foundation of Williamson County Launches Preserve Williamson

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has officially announced Preserve Williamson, a community-centered campaign to safeguard Williamson County’s quality of life by protecting greenspace, the built environment, and championing smart growth.

“Preservation has always been central to what we do, and Preserve Williamson is an exciting new evolution that provides a platform for the community to come together to sustain our unique character and historic charm,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “Preserve Williamson will unite Williamson County residents through a proactive, solutions-driven approach. It’s the future of preservation, it is how we will make a difference together, and we’re so excited about what will be accomplished under this perpetual campaign.”

Key elements to Preserve Williamson will include regular engagement and education opportunities, such as audiences with key community stake holders, launching a “Town Hall on the Road,” hosting industry roundtables and panels, and leveraging community comments through the forms found on the Preserve Williamson website.

“Preserve Williamson is not new work, it is a continuation for the work we have been doing for 57 years using new tactics and new technology that will yield even greater results,” added Beasley. “The best part of working in this community is all the different people and organizations who work towards a common goal out of love of our shared home of Williamson County. Coordination through Preserve Williamson will amplify what can be achieved and cement legacies for future generations.”

Individuals can sign up to be kept up to date through Preserve Williamson at https://williamsonheritage.org/preserve-williamson/.

Anna Marcum named Senior Director of Preservation

To lead preservation efforts during this strategically important time as it introduces Preserve Williamson, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has hired Anna Marcum as Senior Director of Preservation.

An architectural historian and preservationist, Marcum received her Bachelor of Arts in Art History from Barnard College of Columbia University and her Master of Preservation Studies from the Tulane School of Architecture in New Orleans where she was the recipient of the inaugural Ann and Frank Masson Graduate Research Fellowship.

She has completed preservation work across the United States in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Boston, and the Texas Gulf Coast, among others. Most recently, Marcum was the Executive Director of FRIENDS of the Upper East Side Historic Districts where she successfully advocated for Section 106 review of the LinkNYC Sidewalk 5G Tower project in historic districts throughout New York City.

While she was the Director of Research and Preservation at Village Preservation, she successfully advocated to have the neighborhood South of Union Square listed as one of the “Seven to Save” endangered historic resources in New York state.

“I am so excited to be working at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County because the county is at a crucial moment in its history,” said Marcum. “The area’s explosive growth has put a national spotlight on the amazing cultural heritage Middle Tennessee has to offer, but the resulting intense development interest has also put it at unprecedented risk. The historic preservation advocacy done today will set the tone for many years to come. I am honored to be a part of it.”

“We’re thrilled to have Anna lead preservation for us, she is truly one of the rising stars nationally in her field and her presence here will make a meaningful and lasting impact on Williamson County,” added Beasley.

Sites to Save Nominations Open

In its ongoing preservation work, The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Endangered Places List is now open for nominations. The list recognizes the county’s irreplaceable architectural, historical, cultural, natural and archeological sites that face imminent threat by demolition, alteration, inappropriate development, insufficient funding, uncertainty or neglect. It serves to highlight properties that are historically significant and endangered.

Nominations for the list are due by April 5th, 2024, by 11:59 p.m. central. Nominations can be entered here: https://williamsonheritage.org/endangered-places-nomination/.