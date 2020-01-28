James Taylor has announced his 2020 tour with Jackson Browne.

The 26-date tour will begin on May 15 with a stop in Nashville on Tuesday, June 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7 at 11 am. Every ticket will include a CD or digital copy of James Taylor’s new album American Standard. Buy tickets here.

While you wait on Taylor’s tour to hit Nashville, there are two new projects he will release this year.

First, Taylor teamed up with Audible for an audio-only memoir. Titled, “Break Shot: My First 21 Years” will be released on January 31. LA Times shared the book was recorded in Taylor’s home studio in Berkshires. The story takes you from his childhood in North Carolina to his time in London where he signed to the Beatles record label but ti’s not his whole life, much like the title says-it’s only the first 21 years.

There’s also new music on the way. Taylor will release American Standard on February 28. Recorded in Taylor’s home studio, The Barn, and produced by Dave O’Donnell, John Pizzarelli, and James, American Standard includes Taylor re-imagining some of the 20th century’s most beloved songs making them his own.

