Country superstar Carrie Underwood and former Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher recently celebrated their youngest son’s first birthday. And for the occasion, Brentwood bakery Ivey Cake made a smash cake for the event. The couple also have a four year old – Isaiah. Last year, Ivey Cake helped the family celebrate Isaiah’s fourth birthday as well with a muppet cake.

Underwood shared on Instagram, “Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it!”

The first photo Underwood shared was Jacob diving into his camouflage cake which matched his shirt followed by a set of cupcakes.

Local Brentwood bakery, Ivey Cake created the cake. Sharing on Instagram,”Thank you so much @carrieunderwood for letting us create the sweetest little smash cake for the cutest little man. Happy 1st Birthday Jacob! We hope you always follow your sweet dreams and that there were leftover cupcakes for you.”

Fisher shared a rare photo of older brother Isaiah and Jacob on Instagram saying, “Happy birthday Jacob! You’ve brought us so much joy this past year.”

In November, Underwood broke the record for most wins for Favorite Country Album with her 6th win in the category on the “2019 American Music Awards,” which makes her the only artist in the history of the AMAs to win Favorite Country Album for all six of her studio album releases. Underwood will be out this spring at several festivities across the country. To keep current, follow her on Facebook.