Indoor Boredom Busters for Kids

4. Got Tape?

Painter’s tape provides a great way to have some indoor fun. Here are just a few ideas:

Create a giant maze – Layout a maze on the floor. Line your child up at the beginning of it and a small prize at the end. Once they complete the maze, pull it off the floor and create a new one!

Create a racetrack – Design a roadway for your Hot Wheels and let your little ones cruise along them.

Sticky Spider Web – Stretch the tape across your doorways in a spider web formation. Crumble up paper into paper wads and throw them into the spider web.

Hopscotch – Layout this classic skipping game on the floor with some painter’s tape. Number each square and hope until your heart’s content.