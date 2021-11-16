I Love Juice Bar Brentwood Now Open in New Location

I Love Juice Bar in Brentwood is now open at their new location.

The Juice Bar was previously located at 128 Pewitt Drive, their new home is at City Park next to Tiff’s Treats, at 7011 Executive Drive, Brentwood. The juice bar originally opened in that location back in 2013. Hours of operation are Monday – Sunday, 8 am – 4 pm.

I Love Juice Bar is hiring, those seeking employment are asked to apply at ILOVEJUICEBAR.com/careers.

ABOUT I LOVE JUICE BAR

I Love Juice Bar is a brand that was founded to make nutrition and nourishment accessible to anyone, anywhere. Its smoothies, juices, shots and acai bowls are crafted with approachable flavor profiles made from only wholesome ingredients without added sugars, dairy, syrups or artificial ingredients like ice.

I Love Juice Bar has 32 locations across the country, spanning Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. Its Nashville-area locations include Franklin (5040 Carothers Parkway) (232 Fifth Avenue North) Spring Hill (412 McLemore Avenue)Belle Meade (6000 Hwy. 100, Ste. 101; Berry Hill (522 Heather Pl.); Brentwood (122 Pewitt Drive); Germantown (900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.) the Gulch (222 11th Ave. S.) and East Nashville (Hunters Station, 975 Main St.) To learn more about I Love Juice Bar, go to www.ilovejuicebar.com.