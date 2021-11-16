E|Spaces Will Expand in Downtown Franklin

Franklin-based e|spaces, which provides flexible meeting and office space for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes, has announced that the company is more than doubling its available space in Downtown Franklin. The targeted opening of the location is Spring 2022.

The company’s new Downtown Franklin location — the entire second level of the 99 East Main Street building — will occupy 16,700 square feet. When coupled with the existing e|spaces Franklin location at 231 Public Square, the company will have close to 30,000 square feet in Downtown Franklin — by far the largest supply of office and meeting space in the city.

“The draw of Downtown Franklin has created a real need for our flexible, cost-effective workspaces and meeting rooms,” said Jon Pirtle, president of e|spaces. “Our 231 Public Square location has been at capacity since we opened three years ago, so when the East Main building became available, we jumped at the opportunity. With two locations within two blocks, we can now meet the pent-up demand to be in the middle of ‘America’s Favorite Main Street.’”

The East Main location will have a variety of attractively designed conference rooms (holding 4 to 30 people), will be able to host events for 100 or more people, will include private offices for individuals or teams of 20 (or more), and numerous, high-ceiled co-working and common areas. East Main will also have best-in-class internet and the modern technologies demanded by today’s business people, all while providing a bird’s eye view of Franklin’s streetscape and the Harpeth River.

East Main joins existing Middle Tennessee e|spaces locations in Downtown Franklin (231 Public Square) and Green Hills (10 Burton Hills Blvd.). Current e|spaces members in Cool Springs will move to East Main, as the company has outgrown that location. Additionally, the company will soon open locations in The Nations and Goodlettsville. Members have access to all e|spaces locations.

“The greater Nashville area is a significant part of our growth plans,” said Pirtle. “Paired with locations in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Orlando, our footprint in the Southeast is designed to meet the needs of today’s business person and provide high-end office and meeting spaces in the cities to which they frequently travel.

“People seek environments to collaborate, to be around other professionals, to impress clients — and need reasonable rates without multi-year leases. e|spaces hits all of those marks.”

Tours are available of the East Main e|spaces and can be scheduled on the company’s website, espaces.com.

About e|spaces

With locations in Chattanooga, Franklin, Green Hills, Knoxville, Nashville and Orlando, e|spaces combines the functionality of executive suites, coworking space and shared offices to create a professional environment for entrepreneurs, teams and companies of all sizes. Whether for a business that needs to focus and complete a project off-site or is expanding and needs additional space in transition, a small business looking for flexible leasing options, or a remote professional who needs a hub with a highly equipped office and conference rooms, e|spaces is the perfect solution. For more information, visit espaces.com.