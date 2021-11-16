Supplier Spotlight – Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry

Kitchen cabinets are not all created equally. A high-end kitchen remodel demands only the best in cabinetry. What distinguishes a high-end cabinet from a run-of-the-mill cabinet found in ordinary kitchens? At French’s Cabinet Gallery LLC, we believe the distinction starts with the attention to detail that you will only find among dedicated craftspeople, such as those at Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry.

The History of Rutt

In 1951, Phares Rutt began handcrafting furniture-quality cabinets in the pastoral Pennsylvania countryside, adhering to the fine craftsmanship standards that the Amish and Mennonites have long been recognized for. In his rustic shop, his style of building cabinets was both innovative and timeless. Although technology has significantly advanced over the last several decades, the craftspeople at Rutt use technology only as it benefits quality. It’s never a replacement for skill and nothing is mass produced. Each cabinet is still handcrafted to order, including custom pieces. The artisans at Rutt know their customers do not compromise or settle for less than exquisite…and neither do they.

What Makes Rutt So Special?

Why is Rutt considered the premier producer of luxury cabinetry? It really is the attention to detail you won’t find anywhere else:

Hand-selected lumber and hand-matched grain patterns for continuity across the cabinets.

Virtually invisible seams due to precision fit, hand-finished corners

True inset styling on doors and drawers

Precisely squared, hand-fitted drawers with a limited lifetime warranty

Fully integrated, plug-and-play LED light options available for cabinet interiors

Your choice of traditional doweled joinery or innovative dovetail joinery on the drawers, both exceptionally crafted

Hand finished multi-step process to protect against scratches and stains

When you’re looking to invest in beautiful, long-lasting cabinetry that will stand up to daily use in the kitchen, you’re looking for Rutt.

Where Can You Find Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry?

Luxury cabinets like Rutt just aren’t found in a standard big box home improvement store. Instead, the rare beauty of these cabinets is reserved for exclusive showrooms. In fact, in Tennessee, there are only three places in the state where you can experience Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry in person. French’s Cabinet Gallery LLC is proud to be one of these exclusive showrooms

