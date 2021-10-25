Hundreds Come to Downtown Franklin for USCT Statue Unveiling

While most cities are addressing their confederate monuments by having them removed, Franklin has decided to leave their statue, named Chip, in the heart of the square. However, as of Saturday, October 23, Chip is no longer the only monument of a soldier on the square. A USCT soldier was unveiled in front of the courthouse, facing his adversary.

Hundreds gathered on the square to watch the ceremony and hear the story of the men who walked into city hall to demand that the fuller story of Franklin be told. This unveiling was a four-year process led by three local pastors. They briefly touched on the resistance they faced, but mostly highlighted the enormous amount of support received by the city and its citizens.

During this same week, two years ago, Franklin put markers in the square to tell the important history of African Americans’ role before, during and after the Civil War. African Americans who enlisted in the war had to go into the basement of the courthouse to enroll and came out soldiers so the placement of the statue is fitting. “My hope is right here, right now on this square, we show the world a different way,” said city administrator Eric Stuckey.

USCT soldiers fought to save America in the Civil War when they were not even citizens themselves yet. Reverend Kevin Riggs recounted a story with a Black friend of his and his friend told him there used to be no reason for him to come to downtown Franklin, it was still segregated and tensions were high. “But there is now,” said Riggs. “Impossible, possible, done.” said Riggs, “today we celebrate, but tomorrow we continue our march to freedom, equality, liberty and justice for all.”

Reverend Hewitt Sawyers recounted a personal story, telling the crowd that when was little, he used to come into town with his father. The first thing he saw was Chip. He was conditioned to know his place at the time, but now times have changed. “Things are not changing, they have already changed,” said Sawyers, “Franklin now has been changed.”

“When you see this sculpture, when you see his face, it’s going to bless you,” said Reverend Chris Williamson. “We didn’t want him on a pedestal 20 feet in the air. We made it clear that we wanted him down on our level, where you can see him… where you can see his personhood.” continued Williamson.

Joe Frank Howard, the sculptor of the new statue, was present at the ceremony and was incredibly emotional as he looked out over the crowd before the unveiling. “This is my emotional moment,” said Howard.

“I know that I was chosen to do this piece, I didn’t look for it, it found me.” Howard told a story about how this project came full circle in his life. His early education days were spent at Franklinton Elementary School, he was raised in Franklin County, and now he is here in Franklin, TN. He constructed the statue in the dining room of his home. Howard finished his speech by advising parents to tell their children, when it’s time, that “there’s more to the story than what you read in the history books.”

The statue was unveiled by children of the community and descendants of African American Union soldiers.

The statue does not have a name yet, but it is aptly titled “March to Freedom.”