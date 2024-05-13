Williamson County Property Transfers April 22, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 22-26, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,895,000Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098685 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$2,600,000Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89156 Watertown DrNolensville37135
$625,000Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 1304015 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$300,000Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 894439 Ivan Creek DrFranklin37064
$305,000Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 894447 Ivan Creek DrFranklin37064
$985,257St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885849 Branta DrFranklin37064
$645,000Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 811803 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$1,325,000Goose Creek Est Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 120612 Cattail LnFranklin37064
$719,000Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131208 Cavalcade CirFranklin37069
$390,0007513 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$450,000Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 1063002 Farmville CirSpring Hill37174
$775,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a Pb 69 Pg 772620 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$1,325,000Raintree Forest So Sec 9 Pb 21 Pg 1089454 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$1,142,750Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 91209 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Cayce Springs Est Pb 38 Pg 761512 Cayce Creek LnThompson's Station37179
$612,760Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1562809 Tweed PlThompson's Station37179
$1,337,060Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 1383415 Dunchurch CtFranklin37067
$1,545,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374741 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$397,9007505 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$989,922Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922031 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$1,198,250Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922055 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$490,0001033 Mountain View Pvt DrThompson's Station37179
$850,000Rizer Point Sec4 Pb 62 Pg 391002 Reese DrFranklin37069
$1,424,095Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273114 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$760,000Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100352 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$530,000Liberty Square Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 105152 Arsenal DrFranklin37064
$1,900,000Lakeview Commercial Park Pb 6 Pg 771218 Lakeview DrFranklin37067
$2,495,0003781 Boston-theta RdColumbia38401
$349,900Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642033 Emery LnFranklin37064
$4,395,000Hidden River Pb 28 Pg 1042455 Hidden River LnFranklin37069
$2,949,000Laurels The Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 469050 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$490,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1362129 Melody DrFranklin37067
$2,050,000Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 739423 Big Horn RdgBrentwood37027
$270,000Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 531039 Mckenna DrThompson's Station37179
$900,000Oakwood Est Sec 6 Pb 6 Pg 692206 Isaac LnFranklin37064
$805,991Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 78013 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,669,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 279713 Turquoise LnBrentwood37027
$623,300Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 881723 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174
$965,000Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119588 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$610,000Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 981072 Shady Stone WayFranklin37064
$1,330,000Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 1111307 Choctaw TrlBrentwood37027
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 701364 Porter StFranklin37064
$3,090,000Burke Hollow Pb 81 Pg 103Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$1,150,0002493 Rocky Fork RdNolensville37135
$870,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 703024 Jada WayNolensville37135
$808,000Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 18101 Selinawood PlaceFranklin37064
$960,0001954 Dr Robinson RdSpring Hill37174
$889,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 363031 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$392,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C045845 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$903,325Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327236 Richvale DrFairview37062
$24,4007430 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$3,382,701Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90550 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$799,000Creekstone Commons Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 10423 Valley View DrFranklin37064
$900,000Harpeth-peyt Farms Pb 80 Pg 114Harpeth-peyt RdThompson's Station37179
$935,000Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 84615 Rutherford LnFranklin37064
$140,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503318 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$2,900,000Grove Sec 3 Pb 58 Pg 55190 Wildings BlvdCollege Grove37046
$776,205Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 142037 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$4,500,000Parrish8930 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$274,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145105 Cobbler Ridge CtFranklin37064
$560,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85351 Wellows Pvt Chase BSpring Hill37174
$2,162,500Cool Springs East Sec 29 Pb 33 Pg 92116 Chatfield WayFranklin37067
$750,000Maplewood Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 83671 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$425,000Log Valley Trail Pb 82 Pg 935307 Drury Creek Pvt TrlFranklin37064
$920,000Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 541517 Puryear PlBrentwood37027
$1,030,000Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 20 Pg 679451 Foothills DrBrentwood
$1,345,000Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136118 Glass Springs LnFranklin37064
$3,600,0002841 Hurt RdSpring Hill37174
$990,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68107 Cottonwood CirFranklin37069
$1,105,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997760 Thayer RdNolensville37135
$986,390St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 985505 Duquette DrFranklin37064
$1,490,000Taramore Ph 7a Pb 53 Pg 849520 Wexcroft DrBrentwood37027
$1,070,687St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885834 Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,599,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954609 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$550,000Wades Grove Sec10 Pb 61 Pg 1485007 Speight StSpring Hill37174
$2,863,320Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685005 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompson's Station37179
$642,500Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1562907 Stewart Campbell PtThompson37179
$1,302,090Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367228 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$1,082,985Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 871598 Red Oak LnBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Owl Creek Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 489798 Glenmore LnBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Bonbrook On Concord Pb 35 Pg 89743 Turner LnBrentwood37027
$268,571Scarborough Place Pb 50 Pg 627503 Scarborough PlaceFairview37062
$615,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 1458003 Penbrook DrFranklin37069
$1,175,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 121062 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000Saratoga Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 1829321 Coxboro DrBrentwood37027
$650,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828103 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$1,300,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828110 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$1,950,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 821550 White Barn WayBrentwood37027
$7,517403 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$5,815Mckays Mill Sec 14114 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$4,570Amelia Park Sec14127 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$160,0004411 Bagsby LnFranklin37064
$2,785,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154526 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood37027
$775,709Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223459 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$761,408Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223483 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$590,000Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36701 Amhearst CtFranklin37064
$769,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 363037 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$1,842,449Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273103 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$695,000Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 706000 Keats St 301Franklin37064
$1,326,314Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133513 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,752,380Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374820 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$752,495Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 149002 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$801,280Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 74007 Singing Creek DrFranklin37064
$2,800,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46349 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$746,075Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1392024 Tollgate BlvdThompson's Station37179
$554,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282729 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$340,000Daugherty-capley RdPrimm Springs38476
$596,000Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 1281136 Oak Creek DrNolensville37135
$975,000Guffee Farms Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 636872 Manor DrCollege Grove37046
$1,000,000Summerlyn Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 1282689 Hargate DrNolensville37135
$852,370Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827286 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$475,985Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503016 Inman DrThompson's Station37179
$645,900Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112131 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$1,209,900Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351240 Luckett RdNashville37221

