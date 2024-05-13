Williamson County Property Transfers April 22, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 22-26, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,895,000
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8685 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,600,000
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|156 Watertown Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$625,000
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130
|4015 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$300,000
|Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 89
|4439 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$305,000
|Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 89
|4447 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,257
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5849 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 81
|1803 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,325,000
|Goose Creek Est Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 120
|612 Cattail Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$719,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131
|208 Cavalcade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$390,000
|7513 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000
|Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 106
|3002 Farmville Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$775,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a Pb 69 Pg 77
|2620 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,325,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 9 Pb 21 Pg 108
|9454 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,142,750
|Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 9
|1209 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Cayce Springs Est Pb 38 Pg 76
|1512 Cayce Creek Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$612,760
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156
|2809 Tweed Pl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,337,060
|Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138
|3415 Dunchurch Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,545,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4741 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$397,900
|7505 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$989,922
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2031 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,198,250
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2055 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000
|1033 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Rizer Point Sec4 Pb 62 Pg 39
|1002 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,424,095
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3114 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100
|352 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$530,000
|Liberty Square Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 105
|152 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|Lakeview Commercial Park Pb 6 Pg 77
|1218 Lakeview Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,495,000
|3781 Boston-theta Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$349,900
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2033 Emery Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,395,000
|Hidden River Pb 28 Pg 104
|2455 Hidden River Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,949,000
|Laurels The Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 46
|9050 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$490,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|2129 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,050,000
|Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 73
|9423 Big Horn Rdg
|Brentwood
|37027
|$270,000
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|1039 Mckenna Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$900,000
|Oakwood Est Sec 6 Pb 6 Pg 69
|2206 Isaac Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,991
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|8013 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,669,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27
|9713 Turquoise Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$623,300
|Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88
|1723 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$965,000
|Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119
|588 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$610,000
|Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|1072 Shady Stone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,330,000
|Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111
|1307 Choctaw Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70
|1364 Porter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,090,000
|Burke Hollow Pb 81 Pg 103
|Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000
|2493 Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$870,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|3024 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$808,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 18
|101 Selinawood Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000
|1954 Dr Robinson Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$889,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|3031 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$392,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C045
|845 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$903,325
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7236 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$24,400
|7430 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,382,701
|Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90
|550 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,000
|Creekstone Commons Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 10
|423 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Harpeth-peyt Farms Pb 80 Pg 114
|Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$935,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 84
|615 Rutherford Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$140,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3318 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,900,000
|Grove Sec 3 Pb 58 Pg 5
|5190 Wildings Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$776,205
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|2037 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,500,000
|Parrish
|8930 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$274,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5105 Cobbler Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|351 Wellows Pvt Chase B
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,162,500
|Cool Springs East Sec 29 Pb 33 Pg 92
|116 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$750,000
|Maplewood Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 83
|671 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Log Valley Trail Pb 82 Pg 93
|5307 Drury Creek Pvt Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$920,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|1517 Puryear Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,030,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 20 Pg 67
|9451 Foothills Dr
|Brentwood
|$1,345,000
|Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136
|118 Glass Springs Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,600,000
|2841 Hurt Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$990,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|107 Cottonwood Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,105,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7760 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$986,390
|St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98
|5505 Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,490,000
|Taramore Ph 7a Pb 53 Pg 84
|9520 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,070,687
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5834 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,599,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4609 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$550,000
|Wades Grove Sec10 Pb 61 Pg 148
|5007 Speight St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,863,320
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5005 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$642,500
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156
|2907 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompson
|37179
|$1,302,090
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7228 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,082,985
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87
|1598 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Owl Creek Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 48
|9798 Glenmore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Bonbrook On Concord Pb 35 Pg 8
|9743 Turner Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$268,571
|Scarborough Place Pb 50 Pg 62
|7503 Scarborough Place
|Fairview
|37062
|$615,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145
|8003 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,175,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 12
|1062 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Saratoga Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 182
|9321 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8103 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8110 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,950,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|1550 White Barn Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,517
|403 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,815
|Mckays Mill Sec 1
|4114 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,570
|Amelia Park Sec1
|4127 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$160,000
|4411 Bagsby Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,785,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154
|526 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$775,709
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3459 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$761,408
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3483 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$590,000
|Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36
|701 Amhearst Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$769,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|3037 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,842,449
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3103 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000
|Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 70
|6000 Keats St 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,326,314
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3513 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,752,380
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4820 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$752,495
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|9002 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$801,280
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|4007 Singing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,800,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|349 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$746,075
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|2024 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$554,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2729 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$340,000
|Daugherty-capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$596,000
|Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128
|1136 Oak Creek Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$975,000
|Guffee Farms Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63
|6872 Manor Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,000,000
|Summerlyn Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 128
|2689 Hargate Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$852,370
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7286 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$475,985
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3016 Inman Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$645,900
|Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112
|131 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,209,900
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1240 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
Please join our FREE Newsletter