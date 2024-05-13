Williamson County Property Transfers April 22, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 22-26, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,895,000 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8685 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $2,600,000 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 156 Watertown Dr Nolensville 37135 $625,000 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130 4015 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $300,000 Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 89 4439 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $305,000 Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 89 4447 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $985,257 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5849 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $645,000 Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 81 1803 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $1,325,000 Goose Creek Est Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 120 612 Cattail Ln Franklin 37064 $719,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131 208 Cavalcade Cir Franklin 37069 $390,000 7513 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $450,000 Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 106 3002 Farmville Cir Spring Hill 37174 $775,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a Pb 69 Pg 77 2620 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,325,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 9 Pb 21 Pg 108 9454 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,142,750 Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 9 1209 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Cayce Springs Est Pb 38 Pg 76 1512 Cayce Creek Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $612,760 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156 2809 Tweed Pl Thompson's Station 37179 $1,337,060 Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138 3415 Dunchurch Ct Franklin 37067 $1,545,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4741 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $397,900 7505 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $989,922 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2031 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $1,198,250 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2055 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $490,000 1033 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $850,000 Rizer Point Sec4 Pb 62 Pg 39 1002 Reese Dr Franklin 37069 $1,424,095 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3114 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $760,000 Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100 352 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $530,000 Liberty Square Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 105 152 Arsenal Dr Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 Lakeview Commercial Park Pb 6 Pg 77 1218 Lakeview Dr Franklin 37067 $2,495,000 3781 Boston-theta Rd Columbia 38401 $349,900 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2033 Emery Ln Franklin 37064 $4,395,000 Hidden River Pb 28 Pg 104 2455 Hidden River Ln Franklin 37069 $2,949,000 Laurels The Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 46 9050 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $490,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 2129 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $2,050,000 Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 73 9423 Big Horn Rdg Brentwood 37027 $270,000 Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53 1039 Mckenna Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $900,000 Oakwood Est Sec 6 Pb 6 Pg 69 2206 Isaac Ln Franklin 37064 $805,991 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 8013 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,669,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27 9713 Turquoise Ln Brentwood 37027 $623,300 Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88 1723 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174 $965,000 Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119 588 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $610,000 Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 1072 Shady Stone Way Franklin 37064 $1,330,000 Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111 1307 Choctaw Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70 1364 Porter St Franklin 37064 $3,090,000 Burke Hollow Pb 81 Pg 103 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000 2493 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville 37135 $870,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 3024 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $808,000 Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 18 101 Selinawood Place Franklin 37064 $960,000 1954 Dr Robinson Rd Spring Hill 37174 $889,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 3031 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $392,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C045 845 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $903,325 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7236 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $24,400 7430 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $3,382,701 Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90 550 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $799,000 Creekstone Commons Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 10 423 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $900,000 Harpeth-peyt Farms Pb 80 Pg 114 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $935,000 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 84 615 Rutherford Ln Franklin 37064 $140,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3318 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $2,900,000 Grove Sec 3 Pb 58 Pg 5 5190 Wildings Blvd College Grove 37046 $776,205 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 2037 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $4,500,000 Parrish 8930 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $274,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5105 Cobbler Ridge Ct Franklin 37064 $560,000 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 351 Wellows Pvt Chase B Spring Hill 37174 $2,162,500 Cool Springs East Sec 29 Pb 33 Pg 92 116 Chatfield Way Franklin 37067 $750,000 Maplewood Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 83 671 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $425,000 Log Valley Trail Pb 82 Pg 93 5307 Drury Creek Pvt Trl Franklin 37064 $920,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 1517 Puryear Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,030,000 Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 20 Pg 67 9451 Foothills Dr Brentwood $1,345,000 Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136 118 Glass Springs Ln Franklin 37064 $3,600,000 2841 Hurt Rd Spring Hill 37174 $990,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 107 Cottonwood Cir Franklin 37069 $1,105,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7760 Thayer Rd Nolensville 37135 $986,390 St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98 5505 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064 $1,490,000 Taramore Ph 7a Pb 53 Pg 84 9520 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,070,687 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5834 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,599,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4609 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $550,000 Wades Grove Sec10 Pb 61 Pg 148 5007 Speight St Spring Hill 37174 $2,863,320 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5005 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $642,500 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156 2907 Stewart Campbell Pt Thompson 37179 $1,302,090 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7228 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $1,082,985 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87 1598 Red Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Owl Creek Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 48 9798 Glenmore Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Bonbrook On Concord Pb 35 Pg 8 9743 Turner Ln Brentwood 37027 $268,571 Scarborough Place Pb 50 Pg 62 7503 Scarborough Place Fairview 37062 $615,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145 8003 Penbrook Dr Franklin 37069 $1,175,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 12 1062 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Saratoga Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 182 9321 Coxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $650,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8103 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8110 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,950,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 1550 White Barn Way Brentwood 37027 $7,517 403 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $5,815 Mckays Mill Sec 1 4114 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $4,570 Amelia Park Sec1 4127 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $160,000 4411 Bagsby Ln Franklin 37064 $2,785,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154 526 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $775,709 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3459 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $761,408 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3483 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $590,000 Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36 701 Amhearst Ct Franklin 37064 $769,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 3037 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $1,842,449 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3103 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $695,000 Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 70 6000 Keats St 301 Franklin 37064 $1,326,314 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3513 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,752,380 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4820 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $752,495 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 9002 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $801,280 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 4007 Singing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $2,800,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 349 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $746,075 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 2024 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station 37179 $554,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2729 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $340,000 Daugherty-capley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $596,000 Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128 1136 Oak Creek Dr Nolensville 37135 $975,000 Guffee Farms Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63 6872 Manor Dr College Grove 37046 $1,000,000 Summerlyn Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 128 2689 Hargate Dr Nolensville 37135 $852,370 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7286 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $475,985 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3016 Inman Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $645,900 Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112 131 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $1,209,900 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1240 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221

