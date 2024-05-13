Photo of the Day: May 13, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Battle Ground Academy (BGA) Upper School students participated in the school’s 85TH tug-of-war over the Harpeth River on April 30. The tug, one of the largest in the world, pits the school’s 350-plus Upper School students in a battle over the river on Highway 96 near the Westhaven subdivision.

BGA’s tug-of-war is a tradition dating back to 1935 as a competition between the independent school’s two literary societies, the Greers and the Platos. All BGA faculty, staff and fourth through 12th grade students are assigned to a society. Throughout each school year, the BGA societies compete in quiz bowls, service participation challenges, field events and other competitions culminating in the annual tug.

The Platos won this year’s tug-of-war and currently lead the Greers with a record of 43-40 with two official ties. The tug was one of the longest in recent history lasting 4 minutes and 43 seconds.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.