Morning Source: Hayden Lacy

Morning Source

Guest: Hayden Lacy



Originally Aired: July 26, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Independence High School Senior Hayden Lacy, who is doing a World Race Gap Year. He reached out to the community to raise funds for his trip and as of September 17, Lacy raised enough money for the gap year serving trip. Throughout the nine months, he will visit three to four foreign countries. You can follow his journey here: https://haydenlacytheworldrace.org/post/fully- funded

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!