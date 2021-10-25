Franklin Police Capture Gas Station Robber; Working to ID Others

Shortly before 9:00, Sunday night, a witness called police after seeing two masked men walk into the Columbia Avenue Market Master. Area officers, who were only moments away, saw the suspects run into a nearby commercial area, called for additional officers to set up a perimeter, and requested a Williamson County Sheriff K9.

Officers quickly apprehended 26-year-old Tyshawn Hoesay, of Nashville. Detectives are working to identify a second robber, as well as a getaway driver, in a maroon Dodge Durango, who left the other two suspects behind.

This was a violent robbery. The suspects roughed up the clerk and used a gun to repeatedly threaten to kill him. Thankfully, he was not seriously injured.

Charged with Aggravated Robbery, Hoesay is being held on the $250,000 bond set by the Magistrate.

If you have any information about the second suspect or the getaway driver, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers. There is a cash reward for information that leads to additional arrests.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip