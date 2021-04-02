How to Use Shades of Blue in Your Kitchen

If you’ve been following kitchen decor trends, you’ll see that blue is a popular option right now. Blue is a great color for your home, especially in a place where you spend a lot of time, like the kitchen. Blue often symbolizes serenity, stability, inspiration and it is calming color.

If you’re thinking about making a color change in your kitchen, consider blue. There are so many ways to use blue in your kitchen. The experts at Carpet One shared some ideas in their recent blog post “Blue Kitchen Ideas: Blue Cabinets and Kitchens.”

Below are three examples of how to incorporate blue in your kitchen.