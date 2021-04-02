How to Use Shades of Blue in Your Kitchen

If you’ve been following kitchen decor trends, you’ll see that blue is a popular option right now. Blue is a great color for your home, especially in a place where you spend a lot of time, like the kitchen. Blue often symbolizes serenity, stability, inspiration and it is calming color.
If you’re thinking about making a color change in your kitchen, consider blue. There are so many ways to use blue in your kitchen. The experts at Carpet One shared some ideas in their recent blog post “Blue Kitchen Ideas: Blue Cabinets and Kitchens.”
Below are three examples of how to incorporate blue in your kitchen.
1A Portion of Cabinets are Blue
Instead of the entire kitchen having blue cabinets, instead, they chose to have a focal point. Notice the glass fronts surrounded by the blue accent the glassware.
2Softer Blue Cabinets
In this kitchen, they painted the island a blue-grey and the hood while the main cabinets are painted white.
3Bold Blue Kitchen
In this modern style kitchen, the high design features top bright blue cabinets. The bright blue is paired with the brown cabinets and brown bar stools.
