BGA Alumnus Receives Command of USS Halsey

On Thursday, April 1, BGA’s 2009 Distinguished Young Alumnus Kelechi R. Ndukwe ’97 took command of the USS Halsey.

A Change of Command Ceremony was held on Thursday, which Commander DeVere J. Crooks, United States Navy was relieved by Commander Kelechi R. Ndukwe, United States Navy.

The ceremony was held onboard USS HALSEY (DDG 97), located at the historic Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Due to travel restrictions, the ceremony was live-streamed on the official USS HALSEY (DDG 97) Facebook page at 3 pm.