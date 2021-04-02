Westhaven Golf Club Programs for Junior Golfers

Spring has sprung, and that means that the young golfers are out in full force at Westhaven Golf Club taking advantage of Westhaven’s Junior Golf Academy. The Junior Golf Academy is a great way for boys and girls to learn the fundamentals of golf and to develop a true love for the game! The Academies are 6-week programs for boys and girls ages 6-13, beginners to intermediate. Beginners are any child who is new to the game of golf or who has very little experience in playing, and intermediate players have participated in several camps, clinics or lessons in the past.

Sessions are divided by age groups to provide age and skill-level appropriate fundamentals, games and drills to maximize each child’s potential. Westhaven golf professionals utilize developmental programs from the American Development Model (ADM) through the PGA, Titleist Performance Institute, U.S. Kids Golf, Operation 36 and SNAG golf to develop athletic movements and motions that will establish a foundation to perform the necessary movements to better enjoy the game of golf, and other sports.

Westhaven also offers more intensive instruction and training programs for advanced players in both middle school and high school – Middle School 615 and High School Team 615.

Westhaven hosts the PGA Jr. League, a program designed to make golf accessible to all children and to bring communities together through fun, team golf experiences. PGA Jr. League is open to boys and girls ages 9-12 of all skill levels…. and no golf experience is required. This is an opportunity for kids to learn and play golf in a relaxed team environment with matches played against other local teams. The program teaches lessons of respect, integrity and care, and participants benefit from experiences that transcend golf itself, like friendships that last for years to come or a newfound sense of confidence. Need a visual to understand what makes PGA Jr. League so fun? Click here to watch a video to learn more about PGA Junior League

For families who don’t play golf but who have a child who does or who wants to learn, Westhaven offers a special membership called the Youth Golfer Program. The family must join the club as a Dining member, and then an additional membership for the golfer under 18 is added on to the membership. Youth Golfers have access to the practice facilities, unrestricted tee time access Tuesdays through Thursday, play on Fridays before 10 am or after 3 pm, and weekend play starting at noon.

Join Westhaven Golf Club and enjoy exclusive member benefits and access to golf programs for your kids.

Learn more about Westhaven Golf Club at golfwesthaven.com. Westhaven Golf Club is located at 4000 Golf Club Lane | Franklin, Tennessee 37064.