How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Williamson County

As stated on a Tennessee Department of Health release this week, The Tennessee Department of Health has updated the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and its phased approach to administering COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans.

“COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “The plan also prioritizes critical infrastructure workers who have direct public exposure or work in environments posing a higher risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.“

Links to the Tennessee Department of Health vaccination plan, eligibility requirements for each phase, frequently asked questions, and information on what phase Williamson County is currently in can be found on the Williamson County Emergency Management website: http://www.williamsonready.org/341/Health-Department-Vaccine-Distribution

The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) has already begun to administer vaccines to the Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 population as well as the 75+ populations.

“It is important to remember that every county in the state will move through these phases at a different rate, due to vaccine availability and population size. We ask the community to stay plugged-in to local sources to find the most up-to-date information,” says Todd Horton, Director of the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency.

VACCINE AVAILABILITY ALERT SYSTEM:

Anyone who is seeking a vaccination should register for the Williamson County Vaccine Availability Alert System. After registration is completed, the Department will send an alert via text, phone call or email informing eligible individuals of when and how they are able to register for their vaccine. This communication will be based on which phase the county is currently in. Individuals can sign up through the online registration form: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QR3TZSL

VACCINE REGISTRATION PROCESS IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY:

When the Williamson County Health Department is prepared to administer vaccines to the next phase in the distribution plan, eligible individuals and groups will be alerted that they can schedule their vaccine. This alert is accomplished through email, online, through the news or via the Vaccine Availability Alert System. This registration page should be sent to all eligible individuals: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805094fa5ae29a5ff2-vaccination

Once registered, individuals will arrive at the designated vaccination site on their scheduled day and time. There will be periods where registration is full; however, as more vaccine becomes available and as more phases are completed, more registration slots will become available to the public. WCHD asks that eligible individuals continue to check the sign-up sheet for availability.

Vaccines are being distributed in a phased approach. Those who are not eligible for the current phase should not register for the vaccine. Individuals who are not eligible may be turned away at the vaccination site.

After receiving the first vaccine, individuals will be given a date to return to receive their second vaccine dose. They will be sent a separate registration link to sign-up for their second dose.

VACCINE AVAILABILITY:

The Williamson County Health Department is administering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Individuals will receive the vaccine that is currently available at the time of their appointment. They will not be able to choose which vaccine they receive.

ACCESSIBILITY:

If individuals are not able to register for their vaccine online, they should call the Williamson County Public Information Line for registration assistance at (615) 595-4880. Beginning January 5th, the line will operate Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

If an eligible individual or group has not yet been communicated with regarding vaccine distribution, they can call the Williamson County Public Information Line for more information on how to register.

“We have been working diligently to create an efficient and transparent system for vaccine distribution,” says Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery ”We appreciate everyone’s patience as we navigate this process together.”

Updated information from the Williamson County Health Department and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency can be found on their website: http://www.williamsonready.org/341/Health-Department-Vaccine-Distribution

