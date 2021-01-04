OBITUARY: Nelda Ruth Brown Allen

Nelda Ruth Brown Allen, age 82 of Arrington, TN passed away December 30, 2020. She was born and raised in Boston, Tennessee.

Nelda retired from Harpeth National Bank/First Tennessee Bank with 48 1/2 years of service. She was passionate about serving the Williamson County Community. She attended Millview Church of Christ. She loved the Lord and her church family. Nelda enjoyed gardening, her beloved dog, Stanley, and loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Anne Marie Bates Brown, and father, Farris Ewing Brown. Survived by: husband of 62 years, Kenneth “Shag” Allen; daughters, Kimberly Allen Hill and Kelley (Kenneth Steen) Allen; grandchildren, Amanda Marie Hill, Korbin Edward Allen, Kullen David Steen and Kristopher Thomas Steen.

Private family graveside service will be held at Nolensville Cemetery, Bobby Frost officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Allen, Jamie Bond, Daryl Duff, Joe Loftin, Phillip Birchett, Gary Birchett, Lonnie Liston and Rick Moody. Memorials may be made to Vanderbilt Memory & Alzheimer’s Center give.vanderbilthealth.org or contact Shawn Briggs 615 936-5822.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289

williamsonmemorial.com