Williamson County Vaccine Distribution Transitioning to Waitlist System

In accordance with the Tennessee Department of Health, the Williamson County Health Department is transitioning to administering vaccines using a waitlist system, named the Williamson County COVID Priority List.

Phase 1a1, 1a2, and individuals 75+

The Williamson County COVID Priority List is currently only available to those individuals who meet Tennessee COVID Vaccination Plan’s current phase in Williamson County: Phase 1a1, 1a2, and individuals 75 years of age or older. Only those who are in these phases or this age group may register for the vaccination at this time.

Individuals will enter their information into the sign-up, and will be placed on a Priority List for a vaccine appointment. As soon as vaccine becomes available they will receive appointment information through the Tennessee Department of Health. To place your name on the Priority List, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/williamson_priority_list.

Those who are vaccinated in Williamson County could receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals will receive information regarding which vaccine is currently being administered when they arrive for their scheduled appointment.

The Vaccination Appointments site will no longer accept sign-ups by individuals. Individuals who already have appointments scheduled through January 20th are still valid.

For all other Phases:

Individuals who are not eligible for any of the current phases should sign up for the Williamson County Vaccine Availability Alert System at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QR3TZSL.

When additional phases or age groups become eligible, the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency will send an alert via text, phone call or email that defines what steps individuals should take to receive the vaccine

Accessibility:

Individuals who are not able to register for the Priority List or Alert System online or who have questions, should call the Williamson County Public Information Line for assistance at (615) 595-4880. The line operates Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Updated information from the Williamson County Health Department and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency can be found on their website: http://www.williamsonready.org/341/Health-Department-Vaccine-Distribution