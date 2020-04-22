Earth Day
photo from Earth Day Network Facebook

It’s the 50th celebration of Earth Day.

This year, Earth Day will be celebrated virtually as we shelter at home. Earth Day 2020 brings together an all-day celebration online with a collection of voices including Zac Efron, Van Jones, Al Gore, Krya Sedgwick and more to voice their support of the planet. You can find them all live all day on the Earth Day page here.

Looking for ways to celebrate at home. Here five activities to do with the kids in celebration of Earth Day.

Pick up Trash

Grab a pair of gloves and head out to help clean up. The Harpeth River Conservancy holds restoration projects each year. Find more info here. 

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree. Trees help with soil erosion and carbon emissions. Since we are all home right now, you can also plan a garden for the summer.

Learn How to Reduce Your Footprint

Approximately $218 billion is spent on growing, processing, transporting, and disposing of food never eaten. Sit down with your family to plan your meals, freeze or preserve your foods, move older products in your refrigerator to the front. Find more tips at GetFoodSmartTn.com.

Build a Birdhouse or Bird Feeder

Use an old milk jug or a cardboard box to create a bird feeder. Find the instructions for building the perfect birdhouse here.

Learn More about the Environment

Tennessee Department of Environmental and Conservation has created an educational package with activities to complete at home. Find more information here. 

Advertisement


Previous articleCountry Artist David Nail and Wife Share Baby News
Next articleHow To Calm A Dog’s Upset Stomach
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at donna.vissman@williamsonsource.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here