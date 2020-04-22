Few things disturb pet owners more than seeing their beloved furry friends in pain. Although it’s not always easy to detect when a dog is feeling uncomfortable, sick, or anxious, there are some telltale signs that owners should always look out for. These may include vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, lethargy, or an abdomen that’s painful to the touch.

If you identify what you think may be an upset stomach in your dog, there are several natural dog remedies that you may consider. Here are a few that could help…

1. Feeding Your Dog Pumpkin and Oatmeal

Human beings have been enjoying pumpkin and oatmeal for centuries. But did you know that these two foods are just as good for dogs as they are for humans? Pumpkin contains a lot of canine-friendly nutrients, and these help dogs slowly absorb the water in their food, preventing malnourishment and dehydration. Adding pumpkin to dog food and premium dog treats is an age-old method, one that’s been shown to help soothe canine stomachs. You can also give your dog oatmeal, as this is filled with fiber and great at regulating the digestive system. But don’t add milk or sugar! Just add water and let it sit briefly before serving.

2. Scaling Back Food Consumption

When your pup has vomiting or diarrhea, scale back how much food they are eating as a precautionary measure. Some dogs may eat so quickly it impairs their digestion. To scale back your dog’s food consumption, first take their food away for half a day and monitor for an improved situation. If your dog starts acting normal again, it’s likely you can go back to what you were feeding them before (though gradually).

3. Giving Your Dog CBD Oil or CBD-Infused Treats

Like humans, dogs can experience nausea and upset stomachs, two ailments that CBD is particularly good at relieving. Additionally, it’s been found that CBD can benefit dogs just as it can benefit humans. CBD releases biochemicals that enhance the endocannabinoid system and help dogs achieve homeostasis along with a good sense of balance. Pet owners who want to give their furry friends holistic medicines, instead of strong antibiotics for nausea-related symptoms, prefer using CBD dog treats for upset stomachs. CBD has also shown to be a good pain-reliever and muscle-relaxer.

