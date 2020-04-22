Country artist David Nail and wife Catherine are welcoming a new addition this fall.

The couple shared the news with People Country. Their twins -Lawson Brent and Lilian Catherine will soon become big brother and sister in October 2020.

Via Instagram, Catherine Nail shared, “We have been pretty open about our struggles with fertility, hoping it can encourage others. It’s the toughest thing we have been through, but speaking from the other side, it’s worth all the emotional and physical pain. So thankful we live in a time where IVF is an answer to so many prayers.”

“We can’t wait to welcome our baby girl this fall.” shared David Nail via Instagram.

Nail recently released his new critically-acclaimed EP Oh, Mother which can be streamed and download here.

Stay up to date with Nail as he posts his favorite cover videos to his Instagram feed during this time of social distancing and see all of “The Acoustic Sessions” on YouTube.