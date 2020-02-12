Franklin-based Honest Coffee Roasters has opened a new location in Nashville.

The coffee shop which opened its first location back in 2014 at The Factory in Franklin now has a second location at L+L Market at 3820 Charlotte Avenue in Nashville. Much like The Factory at Franklin, L+L is a repurposed factory with its own history.

Sharing the news via Facebook, Honest Coffee Roasters said, “Hello Nashville, we’re happy to see you. The waiting is over, and we are so happy to announce that our new Nashville location is finally OPEN! The space is beautiful, the drinks and açaí bowls are delicious, and the staff is ready and excited to get to know you!”

It continued, “We have focused on creating an inspiring space that gives you a great experience when you stop by and with 15 min. parking right outside our door, it’s a quick and easy stop. We have the top 4 favorite açaí bowls, juices, and even Honest Nashville’s own special drink – The First Lady. Eventually, we will also have more food on the menu, making it a great stop for breakfast AND coffee!”

They shared more about the space that includes the important elements of wifi and coffee, “We are so proud of our new place, and can’t wait for you to see it. With a more efficient setup (three group head machine everyone!), nice seating area (with plugs and wifi), and all our great neighbors in the L+L building, it’s definitely worth checking out!” Other Franklin retailers who have opened at L+L Market include Savory Spice Shop, Imago Dei, Five Daughters Bakery, and Made in TN. About Honest Coffee Roasters

Honest Coffee (H.C. Roasters) is a Franklin-based coffee roasting company with a focus on bringing ethically sourced and meticulously roasted coffee with honesty along the whole journey. The focus is on the relationships with their coffee farmers as well as the local community, to bring quality and education the whole way from farm to cup. Honest currently has two locations,- one in Franklin, TN and one in Huntsville, AL, and their new shop in Nashville will extend an arm to Nashville residents and bring a friendly

environment for community and coffee.