Bobby E. Richards, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away Feb 10, 2020 at his residence.

Bobby was born in Nashville, TN to the late Gus Richards Sr. and Georgia Mills Richards. He was retired out of sales and graduated from Cumberland High School. Bobby was born into a family that loved the Tennessee Walking Horse and he loved to go Horse-in. This was usually a day trip to different horse barns looking for the best colt for the upcoming season. Always looking for the next Champion Yearling. He has passed this love of horses to his sons and grandsons. Along with horses, Bobby loved farming, gardening, raising chickens and goats. He was a member of the Church of the City in Franklin and he loved cooking for the Room in the Inn Men’s breakfast at the Church.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Judy Cooley Richards, daughter, Phyllis (Terry) Bellenfant, sons, Bobby Earl (Cindy) Richards, Jr., Christopher Howard (Nicole) Richards, grandchildren, B.J., Bradley, Tanner, Mason, Finley, and Harper, great-grandchildren, Briar, Lottie, and Reese, brothers, Gus “ Jack” (Beck) Richards, Jr. Dr. Roger (Linda) Richards, sisters, Dorothy Ellis, Betty (Ed) Causey, Peggy Fielder.

Services will be conducted 1:00PM Thursday Feb 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ed Alexander officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00AM to 1:00PM on Thursday. Grandsons and Nephews will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are Nieces. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made in Bobby’s name to Alive Hospice or Gideons International.