Holiday Package Thief Arrested in Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to stay alert for package thefts after an arrest connected to a holiday “porch pirate” case.

Sheriff’s officials said James Wilford Thomas was taken into custody this morning in connection with stealing packages from residential porches. The arrest comes as deliveries increase during the holiday season, a time when thefts often spike.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of package theft is encouraged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550 to file a report.

Authorities are reminding residents that simple precautions such as securing deliveries, improving outdoor lighting, and watching out for neighbors can help reduce thefts, and suspicious activity should be reported promptly.

