Local leaders and officials held a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Williamson County Public Safety Center to update the community on the local case of coronavirus that was announced Thursday morning, as well as, discuss the schools’ protocols.

Here are the highlights from that press conference:

The patient is a 44-year-old male and a resident of Williamson County

He recently flew to Boston and did not feel sick when he traveled

A sample was taken from the patient outside of Williamson Medical Center on Tuesday. The patient immediately went home to proactively isolate while the test was pending, said Dr. Paul Jacob of Williamson Medical Center

The CDC-approved coronavirus test consists of a nose swab and throat swab

Williamson Medical Center is taking a limited visitor approach, meaning they are discouraging visitors at this time as a precautionary measure.

The Department of Health is in contact with the patient every day to check on his health, as well as, the health of the household

The risk to the general public is still low, said Dr. Dunn, State Dept of Health

People should take the same precautions as they would for the flu

The elderly and those with chronic medical conditions are at more risk

Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District will be closed Friday, March 6 and Monday, March 9 to give the school time to deep clean the buildings and busses

Todd Horton, the Emergency Management Director for Williamson County, asks that locals not over-react to this situation and reminds locals that the Middle Tennessee area is actively recovering from the Nashville tornado emergency and asks people to consider that when purchasing cleaning supplies. He asks that locals purchase only the items you need and only the amount you need so there will be enough items for those who have been affected by the tornadoes.

Watch the entire press conference

