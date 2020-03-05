Battle Ground Academy (BGA) in Franklin has confirmed that the local case of coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) is a parent of a BGA student.

The school sent the following statement:

We have been informed by the Tennessee Department of Health that the confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) announced today is a member of our parent community.

The Tennessee Department of Health states that “there is no evidence of exposure to the Battle Ground Academy student population. The case is mild and the parent is appropriately isolated. The current student of that family has no symptoms and will be kept out of school for precautionary reasons under the supervision of public health. Due to the incubation period of the virus, there is no evidence that the student was infectious at school. The family continues to work closely and cooperatively with the Tennessee Department of Health.”

I want to personally thank the health organizations for their assistance in coordinating communication and information with us.

In Sound Waves today, we had a prepared statement to address our preparations for the novel coronavirus. In light of today’s news, I want to highlight those measures here:

For the last month, we have been deep cleaning surfaces at both campuses to combat flu and other infectious diseases

We have recently “misted” (a deep cleaning process) both campuses once already and will be doing so again

Teachers are meeting with divisions to remind everyone of protocols – including handwashing, sneezing, coughing, etc.

We are asking any faculty, staff, students, etc. who exhibit any symptoms of illness to stay home

We are monitoring absenteeism as a means of gauging our community health levels

We have a plan to continue our educational instruction should an extended time out of school become necessary

While the Department of Health is not recommending that we close school, out of an abundance of caution, we will be out of school tomorrow, Friday, March 6, and we will communicate with families on Sunday afternoon, March 8 to update everyone on our plans.

The Tennessee Department of Health reiterates that “the overall risk to the public is low, and at this time there is no evidence of exposure to the Battle Ground Academy student population.”

I want to stress that we are getting the best information from the State Health Department and CDC on a regular, ongoing basis. Again, we will be in contact in the near future.

