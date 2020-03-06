DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interstate 440 Reconstruction

Friday, March 6 at 8PM through Monday, March 9 at 5AM*, There will be ramp closures at the following locations.

I-40 westbound to I-440 westbound

*Ramp closures are weather dependent and subject to change. Please check the project website for the latest schedule information. https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/interstate-440.html

· Look Ahead – Friday, March 20 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Monday, March 23 at 5 a.m., The I-440 interchange at I-65 will be closed. Traffic going toward the interchange will be reduced to one lane and detoured away from the construction area.

o Eastbound traffic on I-440 will be detoured to I-65 southbound.

o Westbound traffic on I-440 will be detoured to I-65 northbound.

o Northbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured to I-440 eastbound.

o Southbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured to I-440 westbound.

o Franklin Road will be closed from Berry Road to Woodmont Boulevard.

o Map with detour information is available here.

In the event of inclement weather, the alternate date for the I-440/I-65 interchange closure will be the weekend of March 27.

MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

SMITH AND WILSON COUNTY

Daily, 7AM-7PM, There will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-40 between MM 239-263 as needed for emergency clean up.