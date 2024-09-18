Hermitage Hotel Awarded Two Michelin Keys by the 2024 Michelin Guide

The Hermitage Hotel, Nashville’s beloved historic icon, has been awarded two MICHELIN Keys by the 2024 MICHELIN Guide, the list of the most memorable hotels throughout the world. These select destinations are recognized for their excellence in design, architecture, service, personality, value for the price, and their significant contribution to the guest experience in their particular setting.

As one of only two Two Key hotels in the state of Tennessee, The Hermitage Hotel epitomizes excellence in all five MICHELIN categories. Every detail at The Hermitage Hotel, from the personally curated art collections that celebrate Nashville’s story to the one-of-a-kind cultural partnerships, to the globally inspired menu showcasing the abundance of Tennessee produce, to the hotel’s deep engagement with the local community, is designed to provide a uniquely Nashville experience, making guests feel connected to the city’s vibrant heritage.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized with two MICHELIN Keys in the inaugural edition of MICHELIN’s hotel awards,” said Dee Patel, Managing Director of The Hermitage Hotel. “This accolade reflects our dedication to preserving the unique personality and historic character of The Hermitage Hotel while providing an unparalleled guest experience rooted in Southern hospitality. Our commitment to excellence in design, service quality, and local community engagement ensures that every guest enjoys a stay that is both distinctive and deeply connected to Nashville.”

While the renowned MICHELIN star recognizes the most outstanding restaurants in the world, the new MICHELIN Key distinction does the same for outstanding hotels. Drawing from over a century of culinary excellence, the MICHELIN Key signifies top-tier service, luxurious accommodations, and a commitment to quality, making it the ultimate mark of distinction for discerning travelers seeking the best in comfort and style.

The MICHELIN Keys are the latest in a series of distinguished recognitions for The Hermitage Hotel, underscoring its status as a leader in luxury and service excellence. The hotel’s partnerships with local cultural institutions provide guests with exclusive access to the city’s rich artistic and musical heritage, bringing the destination of Nashville alive for guests.

The Hermitage Hotel has been a cornerstone of Nashville’s history, with deep roots in the Women’s Suffrage Movement playing a pivotal role in the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The hotel continues to uphold its traditions with guest experiences such as Afternoon Tea and its newly debuted History Corner. With a staff trained in the art of Southern hospitality, The Hermitage Hotel prides itself on delivering personalized service that anticipates every guest’s need, from bespoke itineraries crafted by the concierge team to in-room amenities tailored to individual preferences. The hotel’s recent property-wide renovation, led by award-winning designers, has preserved the grandeur of its Beaux Arts architecture while introducing modern elements such as custom-designed furniture and a state-of-the-art open kitchen at Drusie & Darr by Jean-Georges to make guests feel right at home while providing a magnificent sense of connection to Nashville’s storied past and dynamic present.

For questions or to make a reservation, visit www.hermitagehotel.com.

