National Cheeseburger Day Deal at Buffalo Wild Wings

September 18, 2024 – Looking for a delicious deal to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day? Buffalo Wild Wings has you covered!
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, and Buffalo Wild Wings is celebrating with a juicy deal – on Sept. 18, Buffalo Wild Wings guests can buy one burger and get another burger for free!
The offer includes Jason Kelce’s Pick, the Triple Bacon Burger, the all-new Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger, iconic All-American Cheeseburger and more delicious burgers on Buffalo Wild Wings’ menu.
- The deal is valid only for Blazin’ Rewards members, but fans can sign up on or before National Cheeseburger Day to receive the special one-day offer
- The offer is available for dine-in as well as takeout and delivery via Buffalo Wild Wings GO
- Buffalo Wild Wings also has an active promo code, GOBONELESS, for fans to unlock 10 free boneless wings in any flavor (applies to orders with $15 minimum spend)
- Orders must be placed through Buffalo Wild Wings GO, B-Dubs’ delivery and takeout service. Orders can be placed either in the Buffalo Wild Wings App or on the Buffalo Wild Wings GO website.
Source: Buffalo Wild Wings
