Health Scores: Williamson Co. School Buildings for Sept. 2024

These are the school building health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Type Date Hunters Bend Elementary Plant 100 School Buildings Routine 9/30/2024 Woodland Middle School 94 School Buildings Routine 9/12/2024 Crockett Elementary FS 94 School Buildings Routine 9/11/2024 College Grove Elementary Schl 100 School Buildings Routine 9/10/2024 Grassland Middle School 98 School Buildings Routine 9/9/2024 Page Middle School 96 School Buildings Routine 9/6/2024 Independence High School Plant 97 School Buildings Routine 9/5/2024 Creekside Elementary School 100 School Buildings Routine 9/4/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.

