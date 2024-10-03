Health Scores: Williamson Co. School Buildings for Sept. 2024

These are the school building health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Type
|Date
|Hunters Bend Elementary Plant
|100
|School Buildings Routine
|9/30/2024
|Woodland Middle School
|94
|School Buildings Routine
|9/12/2024
|Crockett Elementary FS
|94
|School Buildings Routine
|9/11/2024
|College Grove Elementary Schl
|100
|School Buildings Routine
|9/10/2024
|Grassland Middle School
|98
|School Buildings Routine
|9/9/2024
|Page Middle School
|96
|School Buildings Routine
|9/6/2024
|Independence High School Plant
|97
|School Buildings Routine
|9/5/2024
|Creekside Elementary School
|100
|School Buildings Routine
|9/4/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.
