Health Scores: Williamson Co. School Buildings for Sept. 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
summit high school interior

These are the school building health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreTypeDate
Hunters Bend Elementary Plant100School Buildings Routine9/30/2024
Woodland Middle School94School Buildings Routine9/12/2024
Crockett Elementary FS94School Buildings Routine9/11/2024
College Grove Elementary Schl100School Buildings Routine9/10/2024
Grassland Middle School98School Buildings Routine9/9/2024
Page Middle School96School Buildings Routine9/6/2024
Independence High School Plant97School Buildings Routine9/5/2024
Creekside Elementary School100School Buildings Routine9/4/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.

