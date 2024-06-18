Health Inspections: Williamson County for June 18, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 11-18, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis
|90
|2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024
|Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool
|98
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024
|Magnolia Place Apartments Pool
|96
|813 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024
|Orleans Estates HOA Pool
|94
|1100 Granville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024
|Lynnwood Downs Pool
|98
|2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024
|Laurelbrooke Pool
|96
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 17, 2024
|Highland Park Pool
|100
|1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024
|Fieldstone Farms Pool
|96
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024
|Tuscany Hills Pool
|100
|1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024
|Oakhall Subdivision Pool
|100
|1611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024
|Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool
|96
|598 Promenade Court Franklin, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024
|Bent Creek Pool
|96
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024
|Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool
|96
|806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024
|Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool
|98
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024
|Bent Creek Kiddie Pool
|98
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024
|Lochridge Pool
|96
|2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024
|Founders Pointe Pool
|94
|598 Promenade COurt Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024
|Catalina Kiddie Pool
|86
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024
|Catalina Pool
|86
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024
|Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool
|98
|501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Sunset Park Kiddie Pool
|100
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024
|Benington/Winterset Woods Pool
|100
|1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool
|98
|Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Sunset Park Pool
|100
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024
|Westhaven Lap Pool
|100
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024
|Willow Springs Homeowners Pool
|100
|645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024
|The Grove Lap Pool
|96
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|98
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|100
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|94
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|The Harper Apts Pool
|98
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|100
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Sullivan Farm HOA
|94
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|The Grove Resort Pool
|98
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Falls Grove Community Pool
|92
|Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Windstone
|98
|830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Best Western Franklin Inn Pool
|90
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|The Grove Bridge Pool
|92
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool
|94
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool
|96
|Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Ryan Swim Academy
|98
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool
|94
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool
|94
|Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024
|Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool
|90
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Cheswicke Farm East Pool
|98
|301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|92
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Bridgemore Pool 2
|96
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Tollgate Amenities Pool
|92
|3665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|96
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Cheswicke Farms West Pool
|98
|705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool
|90
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool
|96
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool
|100
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Echelon Pool
|94
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool
|100
|180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Hardison Hills Pool
|98
|1101 Downs Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Mckay's Mill Pool
|100
|1215 Habersham Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Clarion Pointe Pool
|90
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Brentwood Country Club Pool
|100
|5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Greenhaven
|96
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Courtyard By Marriott Pool
|98
|103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Cottonwood HOA Pool
|100
|180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|90
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Mckay's Mill Kiddie Pool
|98
|1215 Habersham Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024
|Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool
|98
|Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Waters Edge Pool
|96
|4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Sussex Downs Apt Pool
|100
|1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024
|Chestnut Bend Pool
|100
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool
|92
|3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|The Canterbury Pool
|96
|2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Elks Lodge #72 Pool
|88
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Buckingham Park Pool
|98
|Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|100
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|100
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|100
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024
|Bridgemore Village Pool
|96
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Shadow Green HOA Pool
|94
|700 Vintage Green Ln Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Ivy Glen Pool
|98
|4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024
|Telfair Community Pool
|100
|1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024
|Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Safe Splash Franklin
|100
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Old Natchez Country Club Pool Grill
|100
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Brentwood Pointe I Condo
|100
|100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024
|Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool
|96
|3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Summerlyn Pool
|94
|305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Millview Swim Club Pool
|92
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Uncle Julio's
|79
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
|96
|107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Newport Commons Pool
|92
|P.O. Box 2000 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Cherry Grove Phase 2 Kiddie Pool
|98
|3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|96
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Churchill Farms Pool
|93
|2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|100
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024
|Brixworth HOA North Pool
|96
|104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Crowne Point Swimming Pool
|96
|2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Old Natchez Country Club Pool
|98
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|96
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Crowne Point Kiddie Pool
|94
|2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool
|96
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Baymont Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Cameron Farms Pool
|94
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Salad Works
|99
|5201 Port Royal Road Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024
|Witt Hill Subdivision Pool
|96
|Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024
|McDaniel Estate Pool
|98
|6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter