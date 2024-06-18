Health Inspections: Williamson County for June 18, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 11-18, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Inspection Type Date Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis 90 2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool 98 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 Magnolia Place Apartments Pool 96 813 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 Orleans Estates HOA Pool 94 1100 Granville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 Lynnwood Downs Pool 98 2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 Laurelbrooke Pool 96 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine June 17, 2024 Highland Park Pool 100 1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 Fieldstone Farms Pool 96 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 Tuscany Hills Pool 100 1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 Oakhall Subdivision Pool 100 1611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool 96 598 Promenade Court Franklin, TN 37174 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 Bent Creek Pool 96 2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool 96 806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool 98 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 Bent Creek Kiddie Pool 98 2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 Lochridge Pool 96 2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 Founders Pointe Pool 94 598 Promenade COurt Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 Catalina Kiddie Pool 86 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 Catalina Pool 86 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool 98 501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool 98 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Sunset Park Kiddie Pool 100 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 13, 2024 Benington/Winterset Woods Pool 100 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 13, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool 98 Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Sunset Park Pool 100 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 13, 2024 Westhaven Lap Pool 100 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 13, 2024 Willow Springs Homeowners Pool 100 645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 13, 2024 The Grove Lap Pool 96 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 98 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 100 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 94 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 The Harper Apts Pool 98 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 100 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Sullivan Farm HOA 94 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 The Grove Resort Pool 98 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Falls Grove Community Pool 92 Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Windstone 98 830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Best Western Franklin Inn Pool 90 1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 The Grove Bridge Pool 92 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool 94 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool 96 Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Ryan Swim Academy 98 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool 94 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool 94 Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool 90 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Cheswicke Farm East Pool 98 301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 92 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Bridgemore Pool 2 96 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Tollgate Amenities Pool 92 3665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 96 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Cheswicke Farms West Pool 98 705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool 96 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool 90 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool 96 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool 100 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Echelon Pool 94 2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool 100 180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Hardison Hills Pool 98 1101 Downs Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Mckay's Mill Pool 100 1215 Habersham Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Clarion Pointe Pool 90 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Brentwood Country Club Pool 100 5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood, TN 37024 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Greenhaven 96 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Courtyard By Marriott Pool 98 103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Cottonwood HOA Pool 100 180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 90 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Mckay's Mill Kiddie Pool 98 1215 Habersham Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 100 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool 98 Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Waters Edge Pool 96 4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Sussex Downs Apt Pool 100 1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 Chestnut Bend Pool 100 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool 92 3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 The Canterbury Pool 96 2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Elks Lodge #72 Pool 88 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Buckingham Park Pool 98 Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 100 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 100 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 100 6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 Bridgemore Village Pool 96 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Shadow Green HOA Pool 94 700 Vintage Green Ln Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Ivy Glen Pool 98 4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 Telfair Community Pool 100 1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 11, 2024 Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool 96 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Safe Splash Franklin 100 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Old Natchez Country Club Pool Grill 100 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine June 11, 2024 Brentwood Pointe I Condo 100 100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 11, 2024 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool 96 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Summerlyn Pool 94 305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Millview Swim Club Pool 92 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Uncle Julio's 79 209 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine June 11, 2024 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool 96 107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Newport Commons Pool 92 P.O. Box 2000 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Kiddie Pool 98 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 96 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Churchill Farms Pool 93 2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 11, 2024 Brixworth HOA North Pool 96 104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Crowne Point Swimming Pool 96 2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Old Natchez Country Club Pool 98 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 96 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Crowne Point Kiddie Pool 94 2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool 96 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Baymont Inn & Suites Pool 98 4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Cameron Farms Pool 94 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 Salad Works 99 5201 Port Royal Road Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine June 11, 2024 Witt Hill Subdivision Pool 96 Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 11, 2024 McDaniel Estate Pool 98 6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

