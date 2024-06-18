What’s Coming to Tubi in July 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
What’s Coming to Tubi in July
Photo by Tubi

All Titles Begin Streaming on Tubi for Free on July 1, 2024, Unless Otherwise Noted:

Originals

Documentary

  • SNEAKER HUSTLE (7/10):
    Explore the history, influence, and generational impact of sneakers and the relentless hustle within sneaker culture.

Drama

  • CAMP (7/12):
    A group of teenagers navigate friendship, romance, and betrayal in their final year of sleepaway camp.

Thriller

  • SINISTER SURGEON (7/6):
    A young doctor’s dream job with a top cosmetic surgeon becomes a nightmare when she fears that he may secretly be murdering his patients.
  • TWIN LIES (7/20):
    When a young barista takes her twin sister’s place for an escorting gig, all hell breaks loose when their mysterious client turns dangerous.
  • HUSTLERS TAKE ALL (7/27):
    When an underground casino run by women recruits a brilliant young business grad, the casino’s biggest rival hatches a murderous plot to stay on top.

Tubi Original Reality Series

  • HOUSE OF HEAT
    New Episodes Out Every Thursday!

    • EP. 106 – “She’s Back” (7/4):
      When Jade returns to the house, dynamics shift as unresolved issues come to the forefront; meanwhile, Koaty & Sumner’s relationship is put to the test.
    • EP. 107 – “Expect the Unexpected” (7/11):
      Tensions soar when Ava’s friend Kazumi organizes a collab; meanwhile, Sumner & Koaty struggle to get on the same page & a surprising friendship forms.
    • EP. 108 – “Hustle House” (7/18):
      The housemates throw a pool party, Sumner & Koaty explore a product line, Ava & Jade face a blast from the past, & Steph’s Instagram gets shut down.
    • EP. 109 – “A House Divided” (7/27):
      The housemates are at odds over Steph’s pool party photoshoot and Brandon doesn’t feel supported by Koaty & Sumner.

Genres

Action

  • “2 Fast 2 Furious”
  • “7500”
  • “Batman (1989)”
  • “Batman Returns”
  • “Fast & Furious (F4)”
  • “Fast Five”
  • “Fast & Furious 6”
  • “Hancock”
  • “Jurassic Park”
  • “Jurassic Park III”
  • “Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom”
  • “King Kong”
  • “Pompeii”
  • “Red Dawn”
  • “The Expendables”
  • “The Expendables 2”
  • “The Expendables 3”
  • “The Fast and the Furious”
  • “The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift”
  • “The Fate of the Furious (F8)” – 7/23
  • “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
  • “The Transporter Refuelled”
  • “Wonder Woman (1984)”
  • “Wonder Woman (2017)”

Art House

  • “All the Real Girls”
  • “Cabaret”
  • “Eat Drink Man Woman”
  • “On The Count Of Three”
  • “One Night In Miami…”
  • “The Wedding Banquet”
  • “Vox Lux”
  • “Waltz with Bashir”

Black Cinema

  • “All Eyez on Me”
  • “B.A.P.S.”
  • “Barbershop”
  • “Barbershop 2: Back In Business”
  • “Babership: The Next Cut”
  • “Friday”
  • “House Party”
  • “House Party 2”
  • “House Party 3”
  • “House Party 4: Down the Last Minute”
  • “House Party: Tonight’s the Night”
  • “Kenan”
  • “Madea’s Big Happy Family”
  • “Madea Goes to Jail”
  • “Madea’s Family Reunion”
  • “Madea’s Witness Protection”
  • “Major Payne”
  • “MO’ Money”
  • “Next Friday”
  • “The Friday After Next”

Comedy

  • “Amos & Andrew”
  • “Anger Management (2003)”
  • “Bad Company”
  • “Beauty Shop”
  • “Drop Dead Fred”
  • “Hall Pass”
  • “Miss Congeniality”
  • “Miss Congeniality: Armed and Fabulous”
  • “Moonlighting”
  • “Practical Magic”
  • “Scary Movie 4”
  • “Scary Movie 5”
  • “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”
  • “The Hot Chick”
  • “The Heat (2013)”
  • “The Waterboy”
  • “The Wedding Singer”

Documentary

  • “Hubble”
  • “Imagine: John Lennon”
  • “Island of Lemurs: Madagascar”
  • “Jimi Hendrix”
  • “Nascar: The Experience”
  • “The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters”
  • “The Song Remains the Same”
  • “This is Elvis”
  • “To the Arctic”
  • “Under the Sea”
  • “Year of the Yao”

Drama

  • “A Raisin in the Sun (1961)”
  • “Being The Ricardos”
  • “Erin Brocovich”
  • “Goodfellas”
  • “My Policeman”
  • “Rain Man”
  • “The Report”
  • “Startup”
  • “The Tender Bar”
  • “​​Thelma & Louise”

Horror

  • “47 Meters Down”
  • “American Psycho”
  • “American Psycho 2”
  • “Bride of Chucky”
  • “Child’s Play”
  • “Child’s Play 2”
  • “Child’s Play 3”
  • “Cult of Chucky”
  • “Curse of Chucky”
  • “Seed of Chucky”
  • “The Cave”
  • “The Shallows”

Kids & Family

  • “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”
  • “Journey to the Center of the Earth”
  • “Leave it to Beaver”
  • “Like Mike”
  • “Little Big League”
  • “Little Giants”
  • “Planet 51”
  • “Richie Rich”
  • “Short Circuit”
  • “Short Circuit 2”
  • “Second Hand Lions”
  • “The Muppets Takes Manhattan”
  • “The Smurfs 2”

Romance

  • “Breakin’ All the Rules”
  • “Diary of a Mad Black Woman”
  • “I Can Do Bad All By Myself”
  • “I Want You Back”
  • “Jumping the Broom”
  • “My Best Friend’s Wedding”
  • “People We Hate At The Wedding”
  • “St. Elmo’s Fire”
  • “Third Person”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

  • “Aniara”
  • “Cosmic Sin” – 7/17
  • “Dèjá Vu” – 7/15
  • “Elysium”
  • “Hercules”
  • “La Brea”
  • “Legion”
  • “Life”
  • “Mr.Nobody” – 7/11
  • “Paradise Hills”
  • “Push”
  • “The One”
  • “The Terminator”
  • “Warcraft”

Thriller

  • “All The Old Knives”
  • “Columbiana”
  • “Dragonfly”
  • “Hannibal”
  • “I Am Wrath”
  • “Lakeview Terrace”
  • “Measure of Revenge” – 7/16
  • “Secret Window”
  • “Solace”
  • “Straw Dogs (2011)”
  • “The Fugitive”
  • “The Poison Rose”
  • “The Voyeurs”
  • “Training Day”
  • “Trespass”

Western

  • “Dodge City”
  • “Hatfields and McCoys (Mini Series)”
  • “Jesse James vs. The Johnsons”
  • “McCabe & Ms. Miller”
  • “The Magnificent Seven”
  • “Wagon Master”
  • “Wyatt Earp”
  • “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada”

