What’s Coming to Tubi in July 2024

All Titles Begin Streaming on Tubi for Free on July 1, 2024, Unless Otherwise Noted:
Originals
Documentary
- SNEAKER HUSTLE (7/10):
Explore the history, influence, and generational impact of sneakers and the relentless hustle within sneaker culture.
Drama
- CAMP (7/12):
A group of teenagers navigate friendship, romance, and betrayal in their final year of sleepaway camp.
Thriller
- SINISTER SURGEON (7/6):
A young doctor’s dream job with a top cosmetic surgeon becomes a nightmare when she fears that he may secretly be murdering his patients.
- TWIN LIES (7/20):
When a young barista takes her twin sister’s place for an escorting gig, all hell breaks loose when their mysterious client turns dangerous.
- HUSTLERS TAKE ALL (7/27):
When an underground casino run by women recruits a brilliant young business grad, the casino’s biggest rival hatches a murderous plot to stay on top.
Tubi Original Reality Series
- HOUSE OF HEAT
New Episodes Out Every Thursday!
- EP. 106 – “She’s Back” (7/4):
When Jade returns to the house, dynamics shift as unresolved issues come to the forefront; meanwhile, Koaty & Sumner’s relationship is put to the test.
- EP. 107 – “Expect the Unexpected” (7/11):
Tensions soar when Ava’s friend Kazumi organizes a collab; meanwhile, Sumner & Koaty struggle to get on the same page & a surprising friendship forms.
- EP. 108 – “Hustle House” (7/18):
The housemates throw a pool party, Sumner & Koaty explore a product line, Ava & Jade face a blast from the past, & Steph’s Instagram gets shut down.
- EP. 109 – “A House Divided” (7/27):
The housemates are at odds over Steph’s pool party photoshoot and Brandon doesn’t feel supported by Koaty & Sumner.
- EP. 106 – “She’s Back” (7/4):
Genres
Action
- “2 Fast 2 Furious”
- “7500”
- “Batman (1989)”
- “Batman Returns”
- “Fast & Furious (F4)”
- “Fast Five”
- “Fast & Furious 6”
- “Hancock”
- “Jurassic Park”
- “Jurassic Park III”
- “Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom”
- “King Kong”
- “Pompeii”
- “Red Dawn”
- “The Expendables”
- “The Expendables 2”
- “The Expendables 3”
- “The Fast and the Furious”
- “The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift”
- “The Fate of the Furious (F8)” – 7/23
- “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
- “The Transporter Refuelled”
- “Wonder Woman (1984)”
- “Wonder Woman (2017)”
Art House
- “All the Real Girls”
- “Cabaret”
- “Eat Drink Man Woman”
- “On The Count Of Three”
- “One Night In Miami…”
- “The Wedding Banquet”
- “Vox Lux”
- “Waltz with Bashir”
Black Cinema
- “All Eyez on Me”
- “B.A.P.S.”
- “Barbershop”
- “Barbershop 2: Back In Business”
- “Babership: The Next Cut”
- “Friday”
- “House Party”
- “House Party 2”
- “House Party 3”
- “House Party 4: Down the Last Minute”
- “House Party: Tonight’s the Night”
- “Kenan”
- “Madea’s Big Happy Family”
- “Madea Goes to Jail”
- “Madea’s Family Reunion”
- “Madea’s Witness Protection”
- “Major Payne”
- “MO’ Money”
- “Next Friday”
- “The Friday After Next”
Comedy
- “Amos & Andrew”
- “Anger Management (2003)”
- “Bad Company”
- “Beauty Shop”
- “Drop Dead Fred”
- “Hall Pass”
- “Miss Congeniality”
- “Miss Congeniality: Armed and Fabulous”
- “Moonlighting”
- “Practical Magic”
- “Scary Movie 4”
- “Scary Movie 5”
- “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”
- “The Hot Chick”
- “The Heat (2013)”
- “The Waterboy”
- “The Wedding Singer”
Documentary
- “Hubble”
- “Imagine: John Lennon”
- “Island of Lemurs: Madagascar”
- “Jimi Hendrix”
- “Nascar: The Experience”
- “The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters”
- “The Song Remains the Same”
- “This is Elvis”
- “To the Arctic”
- “Under the Sea”
- “Year of the Yao”
Drama
- “A Raisin in the Sun (1961)”
- “Being The Ricardos”
- “Erin Brocovich”
- “Goodfellas”
- “My Policeman”
- “Rain Man”
- “The Report”
- “Startup”
- “The Tender Bar”
- “Thelma & Louise”
Horror
- “47 Meters Down”
- “American Psycho”
- “American Psycho 2”
- “Bride of Chucky”
- “Child’s Play”
- “Child’s Play 2”
- “Child’s Play 3”
- “Cult of Chucky”
- “Curse of Chucky”
- “Seed of Chucky”
- “The Cave”
- “The Shallows”
Kids & Family
- “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”
- “Journey to the Center of the Earth”
- “Leave it to Beaver”
- “Like Mike”
- “Little Big League”
- “Little Giants”
- “Planet 51”
- “Richie Rich”
- “Short Circuit”
- “Short Circuit 2”
- “Second Hand Lions”
- “The Muppets Takes Manhattan”
- “The Smurfs 2”
Romance
- “Breakin’ All the Rules”
- “Diary of a Mad Black Woman”
- “I Can Do Bad All By Myself”
- “I Want You Back”
- “Jumping the Broom”
- “My Best Friend’s Wedding”
- “People We Hate At The Wedding”
- “St. Elmo’s Fire”
- “Third Person”
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- “Aniara”
- “Cosmic Sin” – 7/17
- “Dèjá Vu” – 7/15
- “Elysium”
- “Hercules”
- “La Brea”
- “Legion”
- “Life”
- “Mr.Nobody” – 7/11
- “Paradise Hills”
- “Push”
- “The One”
- “The Terminator”
- “Warcraft”
Thriller
- “All The Old Knives”
- “Columbiana”
- “Dragonfly”
- “Hannibal”
- “I Am Wrath”
- “Lakeview Terrace”
- “Measure of Revenge” – 7/16
- “Secret Window”
- “Solace”
- “Straw Dogs (2011)”
- “The Fugitive”
- “The Poison Rose”
- “The Voyeurs”
- “Training Day”
- “Trespass”
Western
- “Dodge City”
- “Hatfields and McCoys (Mini Series)”
- “Jesse James vs. The Johnsons”
- “McCabe & Ms. Miller”
- “The Magnificent Seven”
- “Wagon Master”
- “Wyatt Earp”
- “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada”
Please join our FREE Newsletter