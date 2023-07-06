Health Benefits of Wine: Here’s Why You Don’t Have to Feel Guilty About Enjoying a Glass

Enjoying a glass of wine isn’t just a way to relax and enjoy a quiet evening. When consumed in moderation, the health benefits of wine are extensive, touching upon various aspects of your well-being.

Learn more about the health benefits wine can offer and why enjoying moderate amounts of wine can help you feel your best.

Health Benefits of Wine

When it comes to health benefits, red wine offers the most benefits. But you don’t have to indulge in the same blend every time. You can enjoy everything from Merlot to Shiraz to keep your palette entertained. Here’s a look at some of the benefits you can experience from indulging in a glass.

1. Antioxidants

The darker the grapes the wine comes from, the richer it likely is in antioxidants. Some antioxidants you’ll find in wine include:

Resveratrol

Epicatechin

Catechin

Proanthocyanidins

The most prevalent of the antioxidants is resveratrol, which comes from the skin of the grapes. This can help reduce oxidative stress, which is linked to heart disease and cancer.

2. Improved Cardiovascular Health

A study in 2019 found that drinking red wine reduces the risk of coronary heart disease. That’s great news when you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US. Just be aware that excessive alcohol consumption can be detrimental to your heart.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends females consume no more than one glass of wine per day and men consume no more than two glasses of wine per day. A glass of wine is defined as five ounces.

3. Prebiotics

Red wine contains polyphenols, which can contribute to a healthy gut. Polyphenols from the grapes act as prebiotics, which boost healthy gut bacteria. The theory is reinforced by a 2018 study that found these healthy prebiotics were present in wine.

4. Glucose Stabilization and Type 2 Diabetes Risk Reduction

Red wine can also help stabilize glucose levels, which regulates blood sugar. Research shows that it is likely the ethanol in wine that aids in metabolizing glucose. While wine can help stave off type 2 diabetes, individuals with diabetes can enjoy the glucose stabilization benefits as well. But it’s always best to discuss alcohol consumption with your doctor before using it to stabilize glucose levels.

5. Increasing Good Cholesterol

Resveratrol is great for its antioxidant effects, but it also aids in increasing good cholesterol, known as high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Wine can help keep your blood vessels healthy. Yet, too much alcohol can also increase blood pressure, so finding that perfect balance is important if you hope to take advantage of HDL-level benefits.

6. Reduction in Dementia Risk

Dementia is a progressive disease in which individuals slowly lose their mental processing abilities. Wine consumption can reduce the risk of dementia and therefore Alzheimer’s disease.

This health benefit is also related to resveratrol, which helps keep blood vessels free of blockages. When blood vessels flow well, it keeps the brain functioning at its best to retain memories.

7. Lower Risk of Depression

While alcohol consumption is generally discouraged for individuals dealing with depression, you might talk to your doctor about whether drinking wine once or twice a week could help your condition. A study showed that individuals who drink wine in moderation are less likely to face depression.

8. Improved Immunity

Wine has many flavonoids, which can help your body fight off viruses. Resveratrol can also help your body fight off viruses once they are in your body since it is an antioxidant.

