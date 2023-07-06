OBITUARY: Norman Alexander Schaaf, Jr.

Norman Alexander Schaaf, Jr. age 87 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023. Norman operated a greenhouse for many years in Philadelphia.

Norman was preceded by his parents, Norman Alexander Schaaf, Sr. and Anna Schaaf; brother, Gordan Schaaf.

Norman is survived by his wife, Gail Schaaf; sons Norman Alexander Schaaf III, Eric Michael Schaaf, and Samuel David Schaaf; brothers, Russell Schaaf and Raymond Schaaf; grandchildren, Summer Schaaf, Lexey Schaaf and Sawyer Schaaf; beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Noon Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral home. Burial to follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Norman Alexander Schaaf, Jr., please visit our flower store.

More Obituaries