Hardee’s Offers Free Biscuits for Low Gas Tanks

Hardee’s is giving away free breakfast biscuits to drivers running low on gas, launching a new promotion called “Running on Full” that ties a near-empty fuel gauge to a complimentary meal. With gas prices up over a dollar from a year ago according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the quick-service chain says the deal is meant to ease pressure on household budgets by putting its Made from Scratch™ Biscuits in customers’ hands at no cost.

How the Running on Full Promotion Works

From June 18 through July 2, 2026, members of the Hardee’s My Rewards™ program can submit a photo of their fuel gauge reading at or below a quarter tank to www.hardees.com/runningonfull. Once the entry is verified, Hardee’s will award a complimentary Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit or Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit.

Entry window: June 18 through July 2, 2026

Verified entries awarded starting June 18

Redemption deadline: October 31, 2026

Redeemed through the Hardee’s app

What’s on the Free Breakfast Menu

The promotion covers two breakfast biscuit options, both built on Hardee’s Made from Scratch™ Biscuit.

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit: crispy cherrywood smoked bacon, egg, and American cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit: grilled sausage patty and egg

Why Hardee’s Launched the Deal Now

The promotion comes as rising fuel prices squeeze household budgets across the country. Hardee’s is positioning the free biscuits as a way to keep customers fueled at breakfast even as the cost of fueling up their vehicles climbs.

How to Join My Rewards and Stay Updated

Customers can join the My Rewards loyalty program through the Hardee’s app to access the offer and other promotions. Hardee’s also shares updates on its social channels.

Source: Hardee’s, via PRNewswire

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