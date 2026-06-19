Herman Lynn Wallace, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and respected business owner, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 17, 1951, in Dover, Tennessee, Herman lived a life marked by dedication, faith, and service to others.

Herman was the proud owner and operator of American Heating and Cooling for over 40 years, a testament to his unwavering commitment and entrepreneurial spirit. Beyond his professional achievements, Herman was deeply proud of his time as the quarterback at Austin Peay University in 1970, a highlight that underscored his leadership and determination from a young age.

A devoted member of Cross Road Church in Santa Rosa, Florida, Herman found strength and community in his faith throughout his life. His passions included golfing at the Nashville Golf and Athletic Club, fishing, and reading, activities which he enjoyed with great enthusiasm and shared fondly with family and friends.

Herman is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Cathy Wallace; his children, Brandi Hall, Jonathan Wallace, Jodie (Dustin) Suddeth, and Will (Katelyn) Powell; and his treasured grandchildren, Jordan (Michaela) Hall, Hailey Hall, Arthur and Royal Suddeth, and Vann Powell, as well as his great-grandchild, Ezra Hall. He also leaves behind his siblings Peggy Maynard, Linda Myers, Ricky Wallace, Cathy (Jeff) Royal, and Mark Wallace. Herman’s household was further brightened by his beloved pets, Tiki and Layla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Elmous Wallace; brothers Gilbert, Barbara, Wayne, and Sharon Smith; and his pets Patience and Lola. These family ties shaped him into the man so many admired.

Family, friends, and all who were touched by Herman’s generous spirit are invited to pay their respects during the visitation on June 20, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a memorial service from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, both held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee.

Herman’s legacy of kindness, hard work, and devotion will be remembered with respect and gratitude. Those wishing to honor his memory may make memorial contributions to Special Olympics and the Louisville Ronald McDonald House, causes close to his heart.

The family extends their deepest thanks for the outpouring of support and asks for prayers during this time of mourning as they celebrate the life of an extraordinary man who touched many through his faith, family, and enduring spirit.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.