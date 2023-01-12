Hardee’s in Franklin Closes

By
Donna Vissman
-
Hardee's
Hardee’s, on Columbia Ave in Franklin, has closed.

Hardee's
The restaurant was located at 1609 Columbia Avenue and is now permanently out of business. A sign was placed on the door announcing the closure stating to visit the other location in Franklin at 1315 Murfreesboro Road.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. a privately held company based in Franklin runs and operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories.

Donna Vissman
