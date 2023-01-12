Movie Gang is Back at the Franklin Theatre with The Goonies

The Movie Gang is back at the Franklin Theatre, and they are bringing back one of their most beloved events tonight, January 12th- The Goonies. A true movie gang classic. Mouth, Data, Mikey, Chunk, and friends, alongside their trusty new friend Sloth!

Travel through caves on a hunt for One Eyed Willy’s treasure while being hunted by the criminal Fratelli family! Will they find it? Come see for yourself! Whether or not you’ve seen this movie before, you’ve never seen it like this! In a room full of fans, laughing, quoting, and cheering alongside you! Make sure to get there early to experience the full event! There will be free Baby Ruth’s but you can’t eat them until Sloth says so! You’ll also get a free eye patch to celebrate the legend of ONE-EYED WILLY!

Movie Gang got its start over five years ago. It’s a movie night experience like no other, created by a group of friends who love movies. At each event, you will find a movie theme activity, keepsake poster, often a food item that relates to the movie but most of all you are with others who enjoy nostalgic movies just like you do.

Past movie presentations include Home Alone, Karate Kid, Willy Wonka, and the Chocolate Factory and so many more.

EVENT DETAILS:

The Movie Gang Presents The Goonies

Thursday, January 12, 7:30pm

Franklin Theatre

419 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064

Find tickets here.