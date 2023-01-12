WCS Math Curriculum Materials Public Review Dates

Williamson County Schools is in the process of reviewing and adopting math textbooks and instructional materials for the 2023-24 school year, and the district is inviting community members to participate.

Five public review sessions will take place at 1761 West Main Street in Franklin throughout January and February. Materials being considered for adoption will be made available to view, and community members will have the opportunity to provide feedback. Curriculum specialists will be at each session to answer questions.

For more information about the textbook adoption process, visit the Tennessee Department of Education website. The dates and times of the public review sessions are listed below:

Tuesday, January 17 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, January 23 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, February 2 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, February 13 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Williamson County Board of Education is scheduled to adopt math materials later this spring.

