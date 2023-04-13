Hand Cut Chophouse is Now Open in Nashville

Hand Cut Chophouse has officially opened in Nashville at 135 7th Ave S. Known for its modern cuisine, bespoke cocktails, eye-catching décor and buzzing social atmosphere, the restaurant’s arrival marks a notable step for Riot Hospitality, the Scottsdale-based hospitality management company known for managing and co-creating unique restaurant, nightlife, and hotel food and beverage brands nationwide.

As the brand’s first venue in the south, the Nashville concept’s vibrant ambiance is as alluring as the cuisine itself and features an ultra-contemporary interior fa çade that gives way to an inviting indoor-outdoor flow that includes an expansive outdoor patio. Dripping with Deco details, the restaurant’s seductively stylish design encompasses gold lacquered touches throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows, luxe marble and edgy, customized artwork, as well as a signature “Hand Cut” illuminated overhead signage that is very ‘gram-worthy.

Taking cues from its Scottsdale homebase, Hand Cut Nashville’s menu offers delicious takes on modern American cuisine like the Tuscan Chopped Meatball made with chopped house-made pork and beef meatball with red pepper tomato sauce, whipped goat cheese ricotta and grilled bread and Balsamic Tomato Bucatini made with balsamic pearls, roasted tomatoes and fresh basil. Dedicated to quality, Hand Cut has partnered with Greater Omaha Packing and features Hereford beef, a premium A-Maturity beef selected based on marbling for the very best quality, taste, and texture. Hand Cut Nashville’s menu also presents select items that are exclusive to the restaurant and the location with chef cuts and premium cuts like the Black Truffle Culotte, a pan-seared sirloin cap, black truffle cream, and truffle-infused butter, or other decadent entrees like the Miso Sea Bass made with white miso, mirin, grapefruit, fresh herbs and lemon olive oil. To complement the main course, enticing sides include Toasted Gruyere Mac & Cheese and Black Truffle Mash.

In addition to local draft beers and a world-class wine list, the restaurant’s bar program features a full mixology bar that includes craft and classic influences that bring together house-made infusions and fresh ingredients like More Than A Spritz made with Cutwater Vodka, Aperol, Lillet Blanc Aperitif, Pineapple Syrup and Lemon Juice and Waffle Cone Smoked Old Fashioned made with Makers 46, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, Giffard Cocoa, Demerara Syrup and Angostura Bitters then smoked with their Homemade Waffle Cone Elixir that can be served individually or in a decanter.

Always a Nashville staple, Hand Cut features daily live music from Music City’s biggest up-and-coming talent in partnership with Whiskey Jam.