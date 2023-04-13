Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival Takes Place this Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
credit-Canva

Celebrating spring and Japanese culture, the free Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival will return on Saturday, April 15th from 9:30 am until 5 pm at Public Square in downtown Nashville. Throughout the day there will be performances, a Cosplay contest at 9:30 am and vendors and food options to enjoy.

Here’s what you need to know for the festival.

Parking

Find ​​$15 all day parking is available in the Public Square/Metro Courthouse Garage at
​101 James Robertson Parkway.This garage is underground, directly beneath Public Square Park, ​and is part of the Historic Metro Courthouse complex. ​There are two entrances and exits – from James Robertson Parkway and from Gay Street.

Performances 

Nashvillle Cherry Blossom

Vendors and Food Options

Artist Avenue/Vendors
​BaniaiKitsune
Bends & Folds
BridgeWorks Studios INK.
Closet Floof: By Pan and Evie​
Cool Earrings Bro
​Creatorvurei Illustrations
Crows Like Candy
House of the Purple Butterfly​
Iris+Gem
​Kofuku Art Studio
KVong Art
Lula cosplay
Maricolle
Neko Royale
​PearlSandSea Jewelry
Southern Ivy Art
STEAMPUNK SHIRIX
The Candlery, LLC
The Emerald Dragon
This One Character
Viz K Japan
Arts & Culture
API Middle Tennessee
Austin Peay State University
Cheekwood
Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville
DIY ORIGAMI
​Lecture Series presented by The Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville
​MTJS
Nashville Shodo Club
Tennessee Language Center
Tsuru-Hendersonville Friendship Committee
Ginza Marketplace
Aroma Temple
BeeKissed Caramels
Breezy Brigade
​CarasCrocheting
​CEMENT6
CLSouthernCreations​​
Fuzzy Dragon
Geeky Bits
Glitter Critter Studios
Granny Kim’s Breads & Things ​
I Go Tokyo
Jadeiva
Japan Miscellaneous
​Kazha
​Making Cherry Blossoms with Vanderbilt’s Child Studies Group​
MNPD Office of Community Outreach & Partnerships
Mohao Boutique
My Cluck Hut
Mylk​
Pet Musings
Sol Kendamas
Super Happy Noodle
Tennessee Lolitas
Tina Waller Designs and Takasu Design
unroll the scroll
Weenie Wraps
J-Funland
Taste of Japan
2 Nerds and a Dog
AkaiCon 2023
Bat’s Baths
Chik N Wiz
Draconite Dreams
DreamyJelly
Heroes of Lotusnight
Holic Mode
Holy Cow Anime
House of Anime
Kawaii Komono
​Kawaii Neko Co
Kelly Rich Books
​Kimono USA​​
​Martial Arts Pavilion
​Mimosa Studio
Moon Shine Suds​
MTAC
Nashville Tree Foundation
Nick’s Bead Art
North Nashville Arts Coalition​
Otaku Dezign
Party Animals
Sister Cities of Nashville
​​Sugar N Spice Delights
​The Catio Cat Lounge
​Toshigawa Universe
Twin Modo

Food Vendors 
APRIL’S KITCHEN
Asian Culture Center of TN
BLACK DYNASTY RAMEN
Boba anri
Jnews/Sazannews J-café
Kettle Pop Shoppe
Kisser
Lao Baptist Church
Little Jimmy’s Italian Ices
Logan’s Snack Shack
Love4Boba
Love Boba
Mac’s Kettle Corn, LLC
Mason’s Hotdogs
​mijo gordito
Nashville Japanese Christian Church
Rice Rice Baby
West Iris

Taste of Japan Food Trailers and Trucks ​
Banh Mi & Roll Factory
Barbours lemonade
Bean Loft Coffee Company
​Bubble Pop Tea
Bubbled Up
​Califarmia Food Truck
Changkham streetfood fusion
Changnoi Thai Lao food truck
Franklin’s Fruit Tea
Hibachi Jr.
Hoss’ Loaded Burgers
Momma Joy’s Hot Chicken + More
​Riptide Acai
Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream
​Steaming Goat Food Truck & Catering
The Tennessee Cobbler Co.
Whisk and the Whimsy
​Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Pop

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

